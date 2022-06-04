ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Jake Guarnera considers NC State among leaders after camp offer

By Ethan McDowell
Jake Guarnera received an offer from the Wolfpack after an impressive camp performance.

Following his fifth trip to NC State for Friday's camp, Jake Guarnera left Raleigh with a scholarship offer from the Wolfpack.

