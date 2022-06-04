Jake Guarnera considers NC State among leaders after camp offer

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Board of Education on June 6, 2022, approved two new district leaders. Dr. Kelly Batten was named the new Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources. Dr. Batten is currently the Executive Director for High Schools and Career and Technical Education. He has served in this role since 2012 and has 26 years in public education. Dr. Batten also has experience as a High School Principal with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools System and as Assistant Principal for Instruction and teacher with the Wake County Public School System. Recently, Dr. Batten completed the North Carolina Aspiring Superintendents Program and has previously been recognized as an ACT K-12 Champion, NCASA Administrator of the Year, NC Principal Fellows, and NC Teaching Fellows.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO