Jake Guarnera considers NC State among leaders after camp offer
Following his fifth trip to NC State for Friday's camp, Jake Guarnera left Raleigh with a scholarship offer from the Wolfpack.
Following his fifth trip to NC State for Friday's camp, Jake Guarnera left Raleigh with a scholarship offer from the Wolfpack.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 1