Notes from day one of NC State's football camps

By Ethan McDowell about 6 hours
 4 days ago
Kenric Lanier received an offer from Buffalo after Friday's camp.

On the first day of the 2022 Dave Doeren football camps, an elite group of receivers showed off their skills to NC State coaches.

