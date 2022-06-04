ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

'We want him' Arch Manning mania has reached Athens

By Jeremy Johnson about 8 hours
 4 days ago
(Chad Simmons/On3)

New Orleans (La.) Isadore Newman quarterback Arch Manning is making his rounds to college towns. Athens is the first stop as Manning is taking an official visit over the weekend.

The town is still brimming in pride from Georgia’s first national championship since 1980. The fan base is like many in the SEC: hungry for more.

In this case, more means the No. 1 prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings. Fans know who Manning is. His recruitment has made national news around the country. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine flips and flops creating waves around the country. Right now, Texas leads with a 51.2% chance of landing Manning. Georgia sits second in RPM.

Arch Manning a fan favorite at Georgia already

Georiga fans have made their stance clear.

“We want him,” a local fan told On3.

A fraternity house near Georgia’s campus sported a large flag. ‘Arch, commit to the G’.

Last month, Manning told On3’s Sam Spiegelman spoke highly of Kirby Smart as a head coach, Georgia as a program and Athens as a college town.

“I love coach Kirby (Smart), and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach,” Manning told Spiegelman. “Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows; they had 15 players drafted. Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to. The coaches are all good people, they know how to win, know what it takes, and it was cool seeing that.”

Rising freshman at Georgia Eric Norman agreed with Manning on Athens. Norman is a long-time Georgia fan who wants to see the third generation signal-caller in Sanford Stadium.

“I agree, I’m loving coming here in the fall,” Norman said. “I’m excited about it, so why shouldn’t he…With the quarterback selection we’ve had, having a dynamic quarterback is the reason why should win it again.”

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

