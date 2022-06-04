ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Lindy's names Jake Moody preseason All-American, 10 Michigan players on All-Big Ten teams

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMoAv_0g0RqLGC00
Michigan Wolverines football kicker Jake Moody won the Lou Groza Award in 2021. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines football had a slew of All-Americans last season, but the Maize and Blue are expected to have just one heading into the 2022 campaign. Graduate kicker Jake Moody was named a second-team All-American by the Lindy’s preseason college football preview magazine. The outlet also tabbed 10 total Wolverines — including Moody on the first-team — as preseason All-Big Ten.

A three-time All-Big Ten honoree, Moody was a 2021 consensus All-American and Michigan’s first ever Lou Groza Award winner, which is handed out to the nation’s top kicker. He led the team with 125 points, the second-highest single-season total in program history and most-ever by a kicker, nailing 23 of his 25 field goal attempts with a program-record 56 extra points. He also sailed 98 kickoffs with a 62.8-yard average and 65 touchbacks.

Moody was one of four Michigan players to land on Lindy’s All-Big Ten first team. He joined junior right guard Zak Zinter, senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith and sophomore linebacker Junior Colson.

INSIDE THE FORT, Part I: Michigan football frosh phenoms, more

Six Michigan observations from Ferris State satellite camp: Jim Harbaugh, QBs, transfer portal, more

Zinter was banged up for much of last season, playing with a club on his hand after breaking a bone just before the season began. He’s appeared in 19 games with 17 starts and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last year by the league’s coaches.

Smith established himself on the Michigan defensive line last season, and by all accounts he has another gear in him. Many expect him to showcase even more this coming season, with head coach Jim Harbaugh saying he might be the team’s best defender. He registered 37 tackles, 2.5 stops for loss, four pass breakups and 21 pressures last season.

The Michigan defense received a big boost when Colson became a starter halfway through last season He finished fourth among the Wolverines’ defenders with 61 tackles, and is now the leader of his position group, even saying this spring that he feels like a veteran at times.

Michigan junior running back Blake Corum, graduate offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi, senior defensive end Mike Morris and graduate punter Brad Robbins were tabbed as All-Big Ten second-teamers.

Despite missing two-plus games last season and playing at less than 100-percent health in others, Corum racked up 952 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 24 receptions for 141 yards and one score, and returned 12 kickoffs for 304 yards. He was also named to the fourth team as a kick returner.

Oluwatimi, a newcomer from Virginia, was a finalist for the Rimington Award last season and was one of the top transfer additions in the Big Ten this offseason.

It only makes sense that Morris will break out and become one of Michigan’s top players. The Wolverines have a proud tradition of producing high-level edge rushers, and by all accounts Morris is next in line. He was a role player last season, carving out a role as a sub-package player who featured on the interior of the line during passing situations. Now, he’ll be a full-time defensive end, and Michigan needs him to step up. He registered 17 tackles, including one for loss, two pass breakups and one interception a year ago.

Robbins is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and totaled 45 punts for 2,085 yards (46.3 average), the second-best single-season average in program history, a year ago.

Michigan graduate wide receiver Ronnie Bell and graduate left tackle Ryan Hayes were selected to the third team.

Bell led Michigan in receiving in 2019 and 2020 and has racked up 1,380 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his career. The former two-star recruit is a returning captain and expected to be a focal point in the offense after recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in the 2021 season-opener.

Hayes is a three-year starter on the Michigan offensive line, and helped the group win the Joe Moore Award last season. He’s opened 18 career games and is considered a 2023 NFL Draft prospect. He allowed 27 pressures and three sacks last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback CJ Carr Reveals Final 6 Schools

CJ Carr, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, will be committing later this week. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has locked in his college announcement for 7 p.m. ET this Thursday. The Saline (Mich.) product has narrowed his options down to six finalists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Preseason Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction 2022

What will the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. What could/might the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like when it’s released in August?. Along with the AP Poll, the Coaches Poll is always...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Spun

Analyst Says 6 College Football Coaches Facing 'Most Pressure'

The college football season is fast approaching and there are numerous storylines that fans will want to keep an eye on. One of those storylines involves coaches that face a lot of pressure to win. Josh Pate of 247Sports has listed six coaches who are under the "most pressure" to win and he starts with Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State offers son of former Cincinnati Bengals WR

Chris Henry Jr. received an offer from Ohio State on Monday. He is a WR from the class of 2026. Ohio State is the 5th school to give Henry an offer. He isn’t rated yet per the 247Sports Composite. Henry attends West Clermont High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and also has offers from West Virginia, Marshall, UConn, and Grambling State. He comes in at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds. His father played WR for West Virginia in college, and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005. Henry’s father unfortunately passed away in 2009.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Hayes
Person
Brad Robbins
Person
Ronnie Bell
On3.com

Las Vegas reveals updated Heisman Trophy odds for 2022

There are less than three months remaining before the first kickoff gets underway for the 2022 college football season. As usual, quarterbacks are dominating the early odds for the sport’s top award – the Heisman Trophy. After jumping reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young last month, Ohio State...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#All Americans#Maize#Blue#Six Michigan
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing’s Hardest Punchers in the Sports History Might Surprise!

By Ken Hissner: The hardest puncher usually named is Heavyweight Earnie “The Black Destroyer” Shavers, who was 74-14-1 with 68 knockouts from Warren, Ohio, from 1969 to 1995. If he didn’t knock you out, he usually at least knocked you down, including the best of the best like Muhammad Ali, whom he knocked down in the second round (though www.boxrec.com doesn’t show that) and Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes in their second fight knocking him down in the seventh but getting stopped by Holmes in the eleventh.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Former Michigan Wide Receiver Lands New Coaching Job

Former Michigan wideout Derrick Alexander is ready to coach the next generation of wide receivers. On Tuesday, Wayne State University officially announced that Alexander will be its wide receivers coach for the 2022 season. "I am extremely excited about joining our football staff," Wayne State head coach Paul Winters said....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. Announces His Transfer Commitment

Kentucky basketball transfer forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced his commitment to Washington this afternoon. Brooks entered the NCAA transfer portal and the 2022 NBA Draft earlier this offseason. After withdrawing from the draft last month, all that was left for the former five-star recruit to do was find a new school.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Rhyne Howard dominates former Kentucky coach's team

Rhyne Howard made a statement this weekend. On Sunday afternoon, the Kentucky legend led the Atlanta Dream to a convincing 75-66 victory over the Indiana Fever. Howard had a dominant performance, dropping a team-high 16 points on 6-11 shooting from the field. Additionally, she recorded five rebounds, two assists and a +/- of +8.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Jamie Kaiser, 2023 SF out of Virginia, keeps 4 B1G programs on top 9 list

An interesting wing prospect for the class of 2023 whittled down his list of potential destinations Sunday evening and kept 4 B1G programs in the mix. The player is Jamie Kaiser, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Burke, Virginia. He listed Iowa, Maryland, Wisconsin and Indiana on his list. Virginia, Miami (FL), Boston College and Wake Forest out of the ACC also made Kaiser’s list while West Virginia out of the Big 12 was included.
BURKE, VA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star PF Tafara Gapare to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted power forward from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Tafara Gapare announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes DePaul, Maryland, George Washington, Syracuse and Illinois. Gapare is also considering the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite professional paths. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
59K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy