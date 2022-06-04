Oscar Delp's mother gives Georgia strong endorsement

How about a ringing endorsement from a family of a Georgia freshman sensation, Oscar Delp, ahead of one of the biggest visit weekends in recent memory? The Dawgs got just that on Friday night with official visitors pouring into town.

Mary Delp, the mother of the current Georgia freshman tight end, took to social media to offer up a ringing endorsement of what recruits and their families will find in the Classic City.

Mrs. Delp has experienced the offerings in Athens first hand, and she was quick to let the world know how she felt about her experience in both sending her son and working alongside the Bulldogs’ staff:

“Attention all parents and recruits headed to Athens this month!!! There is no better campus – no better town – no better college – no better football program or recruiting staff…no better coaches than what you will find at UGA. COMMIT TO THE G!!! Love, Mama Dawg Delp,” she said via Twitter.

Oscar Delp, a star in the making

Delp had a chance to show what he could do in front of Sanford Stadium during the G-Day Spring Game.

In the contest, the early enrolling freshman was targeted nine times by Georgia quarterbacks, reeling in seven of the balls for 91 yards.

He’s clearly impressed teammates early on.

“He’s got sure hands and he attacks the game with an even-keeled mindset too,” safety Christopher Smith said.

What made Georgia the right fit for Oscar Delp?

DawgsHQ caught up with Delp after he picked the Dawgs last fall as to why he chose Georgia for his collegiate career:

“Really, it was just what was in my heart. I knew that’s where I wanted to be for the next four years. Everything they’re doing with the tight end fits me as a person and my play style, so it’s a perfect fit for me,” Delp said at the time. “They were there every step of the way. They didn’t ease up or slow down at all. Coach [Todd] Hartley was really consistent. Coach Kirby Smart was really consistent. They just recruited me as best as they could and got to know me on a personal level.”

He also shared why his mother was convinced that Athens was the right landing place for him in his collegiate career.

“It was hard, but [Hartley] did it. She feels safe with me there, and when my mom wants me to go somewhere and am being watched by someone she trusts, it’s game,” Delp said.