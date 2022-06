Fifteen Grafton students were among the 297 members of the Blackstone Valley Tech Class of 2022 who graduated May 26 on the school’s athletic field. “We have been blessed with absolutely perfect weather and the means to honor our graduates with all the pomp and circumstance they deserve,” said Assistant Superintendent-Director/Principal Mr. Anthony E. Steele II in his opening remarks. “I couldn’t be more proud of what you have accomplished together over the past four years. I am confident that the Class of 2022 has the skills and the passion to meet any endeavor with success.”

