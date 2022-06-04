If you are looking for an easy and delicious breakfast for a group or to make ahead and eat for a few days yourself, try this baked egg white bites recipe. You don’t need any special equipment outside of your oven and a standard size muffin tin. Plus, you can customize...
Corn on the cob is one of those summertime favorites that pair well as a vegetable side with anything, from burgers and chicken to steak and shrimp. You can roast them in the oven or wrap them in some foil and toss them right on the grill to cook with your proteins.
Tartaric Acid naturally occurs in grapes. When grapes are fermented into wine, tartaric acid will form sediment on the sides of the wine barrels. The sediment is removed and ground into a fine powder which we know as Cream of Tartar.
With fresh peaches, brown sugar and cinnamon, this Homemade Peach Pie Filling is super flavorful and is ready for your next baking adventure!. Peaches are one of my go-to fruits, I absolutely cannot get enough of any and all things peach related. One recipe that I think that everyone needs in their food arsenal is a Homemade Peach Pie Filling. This recipe is super easy to make and oh so flavorful with the fresh peaches, brown sugar and cinnamon as the main stand out ingredients. This is great for more than just pies. You can use it in other desserts (like my Peaches and Cream Bars), as ice cream toppings in oatmeal and more. If you are a peach lover like I am then you absolutely have to make this Homemade Peach Pie Filling recipe!
Martha Stewart just revolutionized breakfast time with this super-simple waffle recipe she swears will become your go-to!
On June 3, Stewart posted a photo of a breakfast fit for a King, with one of the fluffiest waffles we’ve ever laid our eyes on. She posted the snapshot with the caption, “Our streamlined recipe for buttermilk waffles is sure to become your go-to. It produces waffles that are fluffy, delicious, and simple to make. They...
Sweet and juicy, pineapple is the queen of sherbets. And this refreshing pineapple sherbet recipe is like pure sunshine in a scoop. Skip the ice cream section on your next shopping trip and make this easy pineapple sherbet recipe for dessert instead. It's so cool and creamy, we know you'll enjoy every bite of this frozen dessert.
This calf named Henry was pulled from his mother soon after birth and auctioned off to the public. This woman knew she had to rescue him. “My daughter went to the auction and bid on this calf,” the woman said. After successfully winning the auction, they picked him up and put him in the backseat of her car because he was so little.
As a pet parent, you always have to watch out for how they interact with other animals. You never know how things are going to go. Sometimes meeting a new pet ends in disaster. Or maybe it goes like how it did with a Cockatoo on TikTok named Sweet Pea and a new puppy friend. As the video shows, it was L-O-V-E.
Before you can take a relaxing bubble bath, you need to clean the bathtub! Here’s a handy step-by-step guide to routine cleaning, plus tricks for dealing with more stubborn stains. With a little elbow grease and some help from our favorite products, your tub will sparkle—no matter how long you’ve neglected it!
After a routine day, a man arrived home to find a lovely yet amazing surprise in the middle of his bed. He noticed that a mother squirrel had decided to make a snug nest for her two children in her house, or rather her bed. The small animal had taken...
Spending a lot of time and money at a certain chain coffee shop? Well, this iced coffee hack is inexpensive, convenient and customizable to your preferences! What’s better than saving yourself time and money, while making a healthier choice, too?. You can customize this iced coffee recipe to be...
It’s time to lather up the sunscreen as the summer heat kicks in. Families are getting ready to hit the beach, lakes, and pools. Any form of water will help you cool off in the blistering sun. It’s easy for us to find a body of water and get into it, but what about our furry friends who need to cool off, too? Plastic kiddy pools of course!
Food prep and cooking meals continue to get more convenient with technology, which makes keeping an eye out for great air fryer deals a must. One of the best you’ll find is taking place at Walmart today, where you can get the Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven for just $99. That’s a massive savings of $100, and more than 50% off the regular price, as it usually costs $199. Free shipping is included with this Chefman air fryer, and in many areas you can have it on your doorstep as soon as tomorrow.
Use a spritz of hot pepper spray every day to keep the rabbits away. Yep, if you’re looking for the solution to rabbits nibbling at your green leaves and growing strawberries, it’s time to turn up the heat. Hot pepper spray for plants acts as a safer, more...
Everyone loves walking into a room that smells wonderful. But artificial fragrances can be potentially toxic, especially to children or pets, and adults with sensitivities, lung issues or breathing problems. Fragrant indoor plants can be a safer way to bring pleasing aromas into your home. Houseplants have many benefits. They...
No matter how often you cook or your skill level, one thing is for sure: You need a kitchen dish towel. Preferably, a huge stack that is both affordable and highly absorbent. A good dish towel is one of the most versatile tools in your kitchen and an absolute necessity when it comes to efficient cooking. So which ones should you stock up on?
The flavor combination of lemons and blueberries is simply mouth-watering. That's why this delicious blueberry lemon loaf recipe shared by chef Zipora Einav, author of “Recipe for a Delicious Life,” is just so amazing. The zest of lemon combined with the sweetness of blueberry blends perfectly to create...
There are several things I always want to have around either because they have multi-purpose uses, or I use them so often. Here is my list of essential everyday items. My husband was surprised when he found out I had one of these in my classroom. He said, “You teach them French. How do they hurt themselves conjugating verbs?” I had to tell him that I had at least two people every day ask me for a band aid, and I have learned not to ask too many questions. Every house needs basic first aid items which for me are band aids, antibiotic cream, and Benadryl spray to relieve the itch from bug bites. Because I don’t pick my feet up much when I run, trail races require a med kit because my feet will find every root and rock out there. I have fallen so often that my friends ask me if I brought the med kit if we are running trails.
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. You likely know that sherbet and sorbet are both members of the frozen treats family. You might also appreciate that they’re most likely to be fruity by nature. But what exactly is sherbet and how is it different than sorbet? Is sorbet or sherbet healthier? Let’s settle the score between the two.
