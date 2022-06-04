ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Head, MD

June events at The College of Southern Maryland

By College of Southern Maryland
 4 days ago
Transfer Thursday: Excelsior College, Mount St. Mary’s University, and Virginia Commonwealth University. June 2. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions?virtually each?Thursday from 11 a.m.??to 1 p.m. Representatives from three?different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experiences. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs?are required to?access?Zoom?information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html .

CSM Day. June 3. CSM will be closed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a Professional Development Day for employees. In-person services will be limited.

Code Green Energy Saving Initiative. June 3, 10, 17, 24. 1:30 – 5 p.m. Code Green is designed to shrink the college’s carbon footprint during the hot months of summer by reducing building and infrastructure usage. During the weeks of CODE GREEN, most CSM buildings and services will close at 1:30 p.m. on Fridays and remain closed throughout the weekend. Limited Services may be available after 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. Please note, that CODE GREEN does not affect Kids’ and Teen College programs, the Velocity Center, Center for Trades and Energy Training, Center for Transportation Training, Public Safety, the necessary service units, and other approved events. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/05/code-green-fridays.html .

Transfer Thursday: Hult International Business School. June 9. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions?virtually each?Thursday from 11 a.m.?to 1 p.m. Representatives from three?different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experiences. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs?are required to?access?Zoom?information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html .

STEM Tri-County Job & Career Fair. June 14.10 a.m. – 2 p.m. La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building). The STEM Tri-County Job and Career Fair is where qualified and eager job seekers meet with STEM employers from throughout the region. Job seekers do not need to register; registration is free for employers. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/06/stem-tri-county-job-and-career-fair.html .

Live at the Velocity Center: What is a Makerspace? June 15. 7 p.m. Velocity Center in Indian Head or online via Zoom. Live @ the Velocity Center is a simulcast series highlighting innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship in the Southern Maryland region. Episode 5 – ‘What is a Makerspace?’ features a dynamic panel of experts offering insights into the role of Makerspaces as learning spaces to support academia, workforce development, and economic growth. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the College of Southern Maryland’s new state-of-the-art Makerspace at the Velocity Center. Equipped with a variety of maker equipment including 3D printers/scanners, laser cutters, and other digital fabrication and engineering and product design equipment, this is a collaborative community workspace for making, learning, exploring, and sharing. Free. Advanced registration is required. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/06/velocity-center-makerspace.html .

Transfer Thursday: University of Arkansas Medical School MLT-MLS Bridge Program. June 16. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions?virtually each?Thursday from 11 a.m.?to 1 p.m. Representatives from three?different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experiences. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs?are required to?access?Zoom?information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html .

Juneteenth. June 20. The college will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20. The college will reopen on Tuesday, June 21. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/06/holiday-juneteenth.html .

Transfer Thursday: American Public University System. June 23. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions?virtually each?Thursday from 11 a.m.?to 1 p.m. Representatives from three?different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experiences. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs?are required to?access?Zoom?information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html .

Transfer Thursday: Shenandoah University. June 30. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions?virtually each?Thursday from 11 a.m.?to 1 p.m. Representatives from three?different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experiences. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs?are required to?access?Zoom?information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html .

