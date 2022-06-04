ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Calvert Co. Transportation Changes for School Year 2022-2023

By Calvert County Public Schools
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAhcz_0g0RmzhO00

The Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) Department of Transportation plans to implement changes in bus routes, locations, and times for the school year 2022-2023.  The changes will impact the students attending Beach Elementary, Calvert Career and Technology Academy (CTA), Calvert High School, and Windy Hill Elementary.

The changes are necessary to ensure minimized loss of instructional time at the high school level, provide the on-time performance of bus routes, and ease congestion on the Windy Hill campus and Boyd’s Turn Road.

The following changes will be implemented in the school year 2022-2023:

Calvert Career & Technology Academy (CTA) Direct Busing

Direct busing routes will pick up morning CTA students and transport them directly to CTA.  A shuttle bus will then return the morning CTA students to their home schools mid-day.

Afternoon CTA students will be transported to CTA mid-day via shuttle bus from their home schools. At the conclusion of the school day, afternoon CTA students will be direct bussed home.

A bus stop will be established at each high school to accommodate CTA students participating in afterschool activities or student drivers.  Students can drive from their homes and utilize this bus stop. Students are not permitted to drive to CTA.

Calvert High School Time Change

Calvert High School’s instructional day will change to 7:15 AM – 2:15 PM.  Calvert High School will now have the same instructional day as all CCPS high schools.

Beach Elementary School and Windy Hill Elementary School Tier Change

Beach Elementary School will move from the 4 th tier to the 3 rd tier bus route and Windy Hill Elementary School will move from the 3 rd tier bus route to the 4 th tier bus route.

  • The instructional day at Beach Elementary School will be 8:45 AM- 3:30 PM.
  • The instructional day at Windy Hill Elementary School will be 9:15 AM- 4:10 PM.

Transportation services are available to every student enrolled in the school system. The Department of Transportation strives to provide economical, efficient, and safe transportation for all students. Please contact the Department of Transportation at 443-550-8786 if you need additional information.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maintenance and repairs to close Southbound lane of FDR BLVD in California

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Public Works & Transportation will close the southbound lane of FDR Boulevard between Kennegad Drive and Athlone Drive in California Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, 2022, between 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for maintenance and repairs. Changeable message signs and posted signs will be provided to remind motorists of […]
CALIFORNIA, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Residents, Now Is the Time To Think About Applying for Resident Parking Passes

The City of Annapolis and Annapolis Parking today announced that residents may purchase their new Fiscal Year 2023 Residential Parking Permit (RPP) effective immediately. City residents who live in one of the City’s five zoned districts may purchase their new permit online at www.annapolisparking.com. The new permits will be effective from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Government
Calvert County, MD
Education
Calvert County, MD
Government
County
Calvert County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Calvert County, MD
Traffic
WMDT.com

Cambridge non-profit looking for bids to help build new youth center

CRISFIELD, Md.- One organization is looking for helping hands to build a new youth center. It Takes a Village to Help Our Children is a non-profit providing after school, summer, and college access services. Right now, they are seeking bids from vendors to contract construction for the base build. We...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Home Schools#Calvert Co#Beach Elementary#Cta#Windy Hill Elementary
mocoshow.com

Metro Sales Office to Close Permanently on June 30

The Sales Office at Metro Center Station will close permanently on June 30, 2022, a change approved by the Metro Board of Directors as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget. Services offered at the Sales Office—including pass sales, balance transfers, and adding SmarTrip value—are available through a variety of other sources, including:
WASHINGTON, DC
umd.edu

Trader Joe’s to Open in Greater College Park

Popular grocer Trader Joe’s will open a store this year on the Baltimore Avenue corridor in College Park after being recruited by partners led by the University of Maryland and the Terrapin Development Company (TDC). The grocery store, to be located on the ground floor of the Greenbelt, Md.-based...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In West River Boating Crash Was Student Athlete At Anne Arundel Community College, School Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 21-year-old man killed in a boating crash in West River over the weekend was a student and lacrosse player at Anne Arundel County Community College, the school said Monday. Nick Barton attended the school from 2019 to Spring 2022 and was a three-year member of the school’s men’s lacrosse team, the school said in a post mourning the loss. He was a midfielder who played in 29 career games with 39 goals and nine assists. “Nick was a great player, but that’s not what’s important,” said head men’s lacrosse coach Joe Stanilaus. “In the three years that I was...
WEST RIVER, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Schools Identify Student Who Died During A Field Trip

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools say Athumani Brown is the seventh-grader at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School who passed away during a field trip on June 1. Brown and his classmates were at NorthBay Adventure Camp in Cecil County when he suffered a “significant medical event.” Baltimore City Schools released this statement on Sunday: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the school community as we mourn and process the loss of a son, a student and a young member of our community. Since the tragedy, City Schools has been in frequent communication with NorthBay Adventure Camp. NorthBay will conduct...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mother Demands Answers After Baltimore Student Dies From ‘Medical Event’ At NorthBay Adventure Camp

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City seventh-grader died during what was supposed to be a fun time away from home. Now an entire community—including his family members—are searching for answers. Officials say seventh-grader Athumani Brown died during a visit to a camp in Cecil County. Brown was a student at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School. His devastated mother described her anguish on Twitter.  “This is every mother’s horrific nightmare,” she said on the social media website. “My baby left happy, healthy, and smiling for a 7th grade trip to NorthBay and now we have to bury him.” His mother is now asking for answers. “I want...
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

“Monster” Recreation & Aquatic Center to Open in 2022

The summer heat wave that gripped the area last week had some county residents looking for a place to cool down. For Silver Spring residents, this time next year a major pool and recreation facility is scheduled to open that will offer not only a chance to cool down but also take part in activities ranging from dance to cooking to fitness and more.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners June 7, 2022 Meeting Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners recognized June as LGBTQIA Month with a Proclamation. Arthur Shepherd, Director of the Department of Recreation & Parks, was […]
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy