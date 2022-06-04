Construction on Seaside View Road to restrict traffic

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Public Works & Transportation will be replacing two storm drain pipes in Ridge along a section of Seaside View Road. Travel will be restricted to one lane on the road beginning Monday, June 13, 2022, for approximately 10 days, weather dependent.

Changeable message signs and posted signs will be provided to remind motorists of the work site. Drivers are asked to follow the posted signs and proceed with caution.

For additional project information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3541.