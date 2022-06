June 8 (UPI) -- U.S. markets snapped a two-day winning streak on Wednesday, closing in the red as investors weighed concern over economic slowdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 269.24 points, or 0.81%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.08% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.73%. Wednesday's...

STOCKS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO