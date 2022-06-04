Where every character ended up at the end of the new 'Downton Abbey' movie, 'A New Era'

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" premieres in the US in May 2022. Ben Blackall/Focus Features

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" is now in theaters. It is the sequel to 2019's "Downton Abbey."

This film follows the Crawley family and their staff in the South of France.

In the end, each of the characters has moved forward emotionally and some have even relocated.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

"Downtown Abbey: A New Era" finds the Crawley, Branson, Pelham, and Grey clans on the eve of a new decade in 1927.

At the start of the sequel to the 2019 film "Downton Abbey," viewers are briefly returned to the massive family estate at Downton Abbey. History seems to quickly repeat itself as a new set of children rush down to the kitchen to retrieve cookies from a sweet cook, and wills are updated to ensure that jewels and titles are bestowed upon the appropriate heirs.

Soon several family members are being swept away to a gorgeous villa in the South of France when long-reigning matriarch Violet inherits a property from a life-long admirer. As the family investigates the property she obtains, the rest of the family is left behind to discover the details of another kind of Western nobility — the film industry .

The intergenerational nature of the film means there is room for more adventures from the Crawleys, Branson, Pelhams, and Greys — and those who serve them.

Here is a comprehensive list of where all the major characters ended up at the end of "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

We met Mary Crawley as a young single woman in search of a husband. Now she is a mother of two, leading her family. Focus Features

Lady Mary is committed to Downton and her wayward husband.

This time around, the mother and budding matriarch Lady Mary Talbot, played flawlessly by Michelle Dockery, has a bit more self-control than she did as a daring debutante.

Lady Mary is focused on spearing efforts to conserve Downton. When a production company contacts her father to ask to film at Downton Abbey, Robert Crawley rejects them right away. However, Lady Mary sees their lucrative offer of a location fee as a chance to support her efforts to restore the Abbey.

She later leads her father into the attic and shows him the extent of the damage time has done to their elegant estate. It helps him give his blessing for the filming, though he is still not excited about it. Lady Mary then officially consents to allow their home to be used as a film location to secure the funds to begin repairs.

In her personal life, Lady Mary has grown resentful of the adventurous spirit that attracted her to her husband Henry as he is absent during the film.

Still, when tempted to allow a dashing young filmmaker, working on the movie at Downton Abbey, to kiss her, she refuses to make the same mistakes she made as a younger woman.

Henry Talbot is Mary's second husband in "Downton Abbey." Amazon Prime Video

Henry Talbot is still chasing after adventure.

Mary's second husband Henry Talbot, played by Matthew Goode, was conspicuously absent from "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

Edith and Mary spoke about how much Henry travels and Mary admitted that she is disappointed that she does not hold as much allure for her husband as racing cars.

Robert Crawley fully lets go of control over the estate in "Downton Abbey." Amazon Prime Video

Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham, is loosening his reigns on the Downton dynasty.

With his daughters and their heirs settled, Robert, played by Hugh Bonneville, is spending less time focused on the day-to-day operation of Downton Abbey and its surrounding village.

He was not in favor of a movie being filmed on the estate and he rejected the company's offer of a generous fee at first, but he relinquished the ultimate say to Mary, who has been in charge since the death of her husband and Robert's heir Matthew Crawley.

Robert was thrilled to leave England for the family excursion to France to avoid what he saw as the vulgar performers.

He is currently focused on spending as much time as possible with his beloved wife and growing grandchildren.

Cora Crawley in "Downton Abbey." Amazon Prime Video

Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham, is still devoted to promoting access to health care.

Cora Crawley maintained her relationship with Dr. Clarkson and is still helping out at the local hospital.

She endured a health scare in "Downton Abbey: A New Era." Based on her experience helping villagers and soldiers, she believed she had cancer. It turned out to be anemia.

The news left Robert completely overcome with emotion. Luckily, Cora was able to receive a new treatment that recently became available.

She is currently enjoying her time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Edith Pelham (née Crawley) outranks her family through her marriage to a noble. Amazon Prime Video

Edith Pelham (née Crawley), Marchioness of Hexham, returned to journalism.

Edith, played by Laura Carmichael, remains married to Herbert "Bertie" Pelham, the seventh Marquess of Hexham. The couple had a son named Peter, who they are raising with Edith's daughter with her deceased lover, Michael Gregson.

The couple is happily married but Edith voices her desire to return to journalism and engage her mind in ways outside of her roles as a wife, mother, and society matron.

The title of Marchioness of Hexham came with responsibilities that forced Edith to step down from Sketch, the magazine she inherited from Gregson, who was murdered in a hate crime .

While learning new forms of photography, Edith is using a new camera to document the family's trip to the South of France.

Crawley has been the head of the family since the first episode of "Downton Abbey." Focus Features

Violet Crawley has died but her legacy lives on.

In Violet Crawley's (Maggie Smith) final moments, she still maintains the perfect amount of attitude she's had since the first episode of the series.

Throughout the film, we learn a secret about her life as a young woman and watch her prepare for her inevitable death from a prolonged illness.

She decides to provide for Sybie because the young lady does not have a significant inheritance and reveals personal information to her archnemesis turned co-conspirator Isobel to ensure she is remembered how she wishes after her death.

When Violet is dying, she is surrounded by family besotted by grief. She breaks up the sadness by demanding that they "stop that noise" because "I can't hear myself die."

It is a fitting goodbye for the snappy dowager countess.

When people express concern that Mary will miss her, the wise retired butler Mr. Carson declares that "Mary will become her." A visual reminder of Mary fulfilling her grandmother's absence is seen when Mary decides to wear one of her signature brooches to her grand funeral.

Isobel Crawley in "Downton Abbey." Amazon Prime Video

Isobel Grey, Lady Merton, is guarding one of Downton's strongest legacies.

After losing her sparring partner, Violet Isobel Grey (née Crawley) is spending her time ensuring her former foe is remembered the way she wants to be remembered.

She is accomplishing these tasks with the help of her husband, Baron Merton, who helped her read letters that spoke the truth about Violet's character.

Tom Branson gets another chance at happily ever after in "Downton Abbey: A New Era." Amazon Prime Video

Tom Branson is now a full-on gentleman and a new husband.

Chauffeur-turned-family member Tom Branson was initially reluctant to adapt to the upstairs style. But now that his heart has opened to Baroness Bagshaw's secret child Lucy Smith, Branson (Allen Leech) has fully adjusted.

He and Smith married in the opening scene and set off for a sweet honeymoon, returning soon after to reunite with his daughter, Sybie, named after his late wife and the Crawley's youngest daughter, Lady Sybil Crawley.

He is now a happy father and husband who is ready to share his life with the entire extended family.

Lucy Smith first joined the Crawley universe in the 2019 film "Downton Abbey." Amazon Prime Video

Lucy Smith has slinked out of the shadows and up to the altar.

As Tom's wife and Sybil's stepmother, Lucy Smith, played by Tuppence Middleton, no longer needs a scandal-free reason to spend time with her family.

She adores "Sybie" and soon will have a little bundle of joy of her own with Branson as she revealed her pregnancy to her spouse shortly before the end of the movie.

Lucy was relieved that her stepdaughter will have access to the same lifestyle as that of her half-siblings and cousins thanks to Violet's generosity.

The butler was offered a chance to be himself in California. Amazon Prime Video

Thomas Barrow is leaving Downton Abbey for Hollywood.

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" takes place in 1928, a time when it was extremely difficult for gay men to find community. Barrow is distraught when he learns that one of the few people he knows, who's also gay, has opted to get married to a woman to combat loneliness and avoid ostracism. He shares his frustration about the news with Mrs. Carson (née Hughes).

During the movie, he catches the eye of a charming film star, Guy Dexter, played by Dominic West. Dexter offers Barrow a job working at his home in Hollywood's Hancock Park neighborhood, where he claims there are people who are more likely to accept them for who they are.

They do not experience a dramatic proposal but they share an implied flirtation and Barrow appears excited about the possibility of being with Dexter.

Mary wishes him well despite the fact that he's leaving the household without a butler on staff.

Mr. Carson is as snobbish as ever in "Downton Abbey: A New Era." Amazon Prime Video

Mr. Carson is still clinging to the "old ways" of running an estate.

The retired Mr. Carson was sent to accompany the family to France so that his disapproval would not discourage the film company during production.

Mary asks if her father can feign use for him and he has no idea his inclusion is really a ruse.

His consistent commitment pays off and he is asked to step in and train Andy, the footman, to serve as the new butler.

Mrs. Hughes chides her husband for his snobbery in "Downton Abbey." Amazon Prime Video

Elsie Carson (née Hughes) remains happily married and head of the household staff.

Mrs. Hughes remains the moral center of the household.

She pairs Anna and Daisy with the right stars to take care of while they're filming at Downton and uses her warm spirit to keep Carson in as much check as his ego will allow.

Joseph Molesley in "Downton Abbey." Amazon Prime Video

Mr. Molesley has another new career.

The film being produced at Downton requires rewrites to accommodate the audience's new desire for projects with sound attached.

Former footman turned schoolmaster Mr. Molesley uses his lip reading and storytelling skills to help the director manage as he pivots away from the plan to create a silent movie.

The helpful teacher, played by Kevin Doyle, is so impressed that Molesley earns an ongoing job as a screenwriter.

Mrs. Baxter Downton Abbey." Amazon Prime Video

Phyllis Baxter is finally preparing to walk down the aisle.

Phyllis Baxter, played by Raquel Cassidy, has been waiting for Mosley to propose for years. Now that his fortunes have turned, he has finally popped the question and the two become engaged.

Molesley's romantic proposal is accidentally captured on a microphone and the entire household is filled with joy about their upcoming nuptials.

Daisy has grown up at "Downton Abbey." Amazon Prime Video

Daisy Parker (née Mason, Robinson) has come into her own.

Daisy has grown from a mousy kitchen maid to a married matchmaker. She is more confident and capable than she has ever been and even uses her stronger voice to scold the movie's star, Myrna Dalgleish, for her self-pity when she refuses to continue filming after the movie is converted to a "talkie" from a silent film.

Living with her husband and former father-in-law Mr. Mason on a cramped farm, she has to find a way for their family to move forward. So throughout the film, she works to convince her father-in-law to admit the fondness that has been brewing for her boss, Mrs. Patmore aloud.

He is reluctant to move in with Mrs. Patmore because he feels that it "isn't right" to be financially supported by a woman and move into her house. Still, Mrs. Patmore finds a way to ask him to move in — gently allowing him to maintain his pride.

Mrs. Patmore in "Downton Abbey." Amazon Prime Video

Mrs. Patmore has her own romance brewing.

After years of supporting everyone else through their weddings, babies, breakups, and breakdowns, Mrs. Patmore looks as if she is headed towards her own happy ending.

Working and living in close quarters with Mr. Mason led the pair to finally take their flirtation to the next level by moving in with each other. It comes after Daisy uses her match-making skills so they're both encouraged to share how they feel about one another.