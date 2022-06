SUMMERVILLE — Saying its facility was too small from the moment it opened, Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital is seeking to more than double its size. Roper has the required state license to expand from 50 to 100 beds and add more than 124,000 square feet to its current 116,000-square-foot hospital at 100 Callen Blvd. It will come with a hefty price tag of more than $193 million.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO