The state legislature declined to pass a controversial bill that would have prohibited most evictions and made it harder to raise rents. The New York State Legislature has ended its legislative session without taking action on the proposed Good Cause eviction bill, a decision that was cheered by multifamily industry representatives who say it amounts to another form of rent control and will hinder rather than help create affordable housing and decried by housing advocates who say it will lead to higher rent hikes and homelessness.

HOUSE RENT ・ 1 DAY AGO