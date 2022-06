Fresh off comfortably winning her congressional primary race, Marjorie Taylor Greene is espousing another strange conspiracy theory: that the government is planning to force Americans to eat fake meat grown by Bill Gates in a “peach tree dish”.The far-right congresswoman made the bizarre claim in a weekend live stream watched by supporters.“The government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,” the congresswoman said to camera. “They want to know when you’re eating. They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO