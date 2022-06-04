ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 4 days ago
The Washington Nationals (19-35) and Cincinnati Reds (18-33) continue a 4-game series with a Saturday matinee. First pitch at Great American Ball Park is slated for a 4:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Nationals vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: tied 1-1.

The Nationals had lost 4 consecutive games before earning an 8-5 win Friday. The 8 runs were an oddity: Washington had scored just 23 runs across their previous 10 road games. The Nats own a mere .648 OPS away from home since May 16.

The Reds took Thursday’s series opener 8-1. Cincy is a solid 15-11 since starting the season with a woeful 3-22 mark.

Nationals at Reds projected starters

RHP Erick Fedde vs. RHP Tyler Mahle

Fedde (3-4, 4.60 ERA) makes his 11th start of the season. He has a 1.53 WHIP, 4.4 BB/9 and 8.0 K/9 through 47 IP.

  • Coming off an abysmal outing against the New York Mets May 30 where he allowed 6 ER on 8 H in 1 1/3 IP. Had a 1.95 ERA in May heading into that start.
  • Has been bludgeoned by the Reds to the tune of a high-contact 1.012 OPS in a limited history against current Cincy batters (42 plate appearances).

Mahle (2-5, 5.53 ERA) makes his 11th start. He has a 1.38 WHIP, 4.4 BB/9 and 9.7 K/9 through 53 2/3 IP.

  • Has been hurt by a 58.8% left-on-base rate.
  • Logged sub-4.00 ERAs in both 2020 and 2021.

Nationals at Reds odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 8:42 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Nationals +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Reds -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Nationals +1.5 (-180) | Reds -1.5 (+145)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Nationals at Reds picks and predictions

Prediction

Reds 5, Nationals 3

Cincinnati has not lost back-to-back games since May 23-24. The REDS (-135) are the play here, but pass if the line gets any steeper.

Mahle is tough on lefty bats and that bodes well against a Nationals lineup that leans more to the left than the average club. The back end of the Reds bullpen is in better shape.

CINCINNATI -1.5 (+145) is worth a partial-unit play.

The Cincinnati bullpen is in better shape for this one, but most of the back-enders for Washington should be available. Mix in some lean toward better things for both starters and the forecast of an inward breeze perhaps keeping an extra fly ball or two on the playable side of the wall.

BACK THE UNDER 9.5 (-107).

