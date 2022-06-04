UFC Fight Night 207: Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev odds, picks and predictions

In a featherweight bout on the main card, Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 207 – also known as UFC Vegas 56 – at the UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC Fight Night 207 Ige vs. Evloev odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The fights can be viewed on ESPN+ with the prelims starting at 1 p.m. ET. and the main card at 4 p.m. ET.

Ige is in a nosedive as he’s dropped his last 2 fights, and 3 of the previous 4 bouts overall. He was impressive in a 22-second knockout of Gavin Tucker in March 2021, but he has back-to-back unanimous-decision losses to “The Korean Zombie” in the main event June 19, 2021, and Josh Emmett last time out at UFC 269 in December.

Evloev has gone from UFC prospect to one of the better fighters in his weight class. He has 5 consecutive wins via decision since arriving at the UFC level in 2019 and this represents his biggest test to date. He is 15-0-0 in his pro career, with three wins via TKO/KO and four victories by way of submission.

Watch this card with ESPN+ by signing up here.

UFC Fight Night 207 Ige vs. Evloev odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Fight result (2-way line) : Ige +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Evloev -420 (bet $420 to win $100)

: Ige +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Evloev -420 (bet $420 to win $100) Will the fight go the distance? (Yes -270 | No +185)

UFC Fight Night 207 Ige vs. Evloev picks and predictions

Records: Ige (15-5-0) | Evloev (15-0-0)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

Evloev (-420) is a heavy favorite to top the 30-year-old Ige (+300). The unbeaten Russian fighter has a 1.5-inch reach advantage, and a 4.32-to-3.90 significant strikes landed per minute advantage.

However, he has relied upon the judges too much in his career and needs a finish. You can’t risk this kind of money for such a small return, and then have to rely on the judges.

PASS.

Yes (-270): Fight to go the distance is also a little too expensive for my liking, as you must risk more than two and a half times your potential return. Instead, look to the method of victory and play MOVSAR BY POINTS (-160) for a much better value. That’s the play in his fights until he starts recording some stoppages.

Visit MMA Junkie for more fight news and analysis.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).