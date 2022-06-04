ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 207: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
In a heavyweight bout in the main event, Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 207 – also known as UFC Vegas 56 – at the UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC Fight Night 207 Volkov vs. Rozenstruik odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The fights can be viewed on ESPN+ with the prelims starting at 1 p.m. ET. and the main card at 4 p.m. ET.

Volkov is looking to bounce back after a 1st-round submission loss to Tom Aspinall last time out in mid-March. He is 1-2 across his last 3 fights and is just 4-4 over his previous eight bouts, and has gone the distance just 4 times in the past 10 outings.

Rozenstruik is also aiming for a bounce-back fight. He lost via unanimous decision to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 266 in September and has a pair of losses in his last three fights and a 2-3 mark across his last five. However, losses to Blaydes, Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou are not exactly embarrassing.

UFC Fight Night 207 Volkov vs. Rozenstruik odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:55 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Volkov -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Rozenstruik +133 (bet $100 to win $133)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes +130 | No -180)

UFC Fight Night 207 Volkov vs. Rozenstruik picks and predictions

Records: Volkov (34-10-0) | Rozenstruik (12-3-0)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

Neither of these fighters comes in with momentum as VOLKOV (-170) is 4-4 across his last 8 bouts and Rozenstruik has managed to drop 3 of his last 5 outings.

The Suriname-born Rozenstruik gives up 5 inches in height and 2 inches in reach, and Volkov also holds a 4.83-to-2.80 advantage in significant strikes landed per minute. Look for Volkov to keep Rozenstruik at a distance all fight.

Over/Under (O/U)

I fully expect this fight to go all the way, making YES (+130): FIGHT TO GO THE DISTANCE a very solid value. In addition, play VOLKOV BY POINTS (+190) for the method of victory for a chance to nearly double up your money.

