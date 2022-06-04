UFC Fight Night 207: Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida odds, picks and predictions

In a featherweight bout on the main card, Michael Trizano and Lucas Almeida meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 207 – also known as UFC Vegas 56 – at the UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC Fight Night 207 Trizano vs. Almeida odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The fights can be viewed on ESPN+ with the prelims starting at 1 p.m. ET. and the main card at 4 p.m. ET.

Trizano is looking to rebound after a unanimous-decision setback to Hakeem Dawodu last time out in early February. He is 1-2 in his last 3 fights since a split-decision win over Luis Pena in Nov. 2018 in his UFC debut.

Almeida will be making his UFC debut in this fight. The 31-year-old Brazilian dropped Italo Trindade at JF: Jungle Fight 103 in Nov. 2021, winning by way of submission. He has just 1 loss via decision while winning 8 fights by way of TKO/KO and 5 via submission in his 14 career bouts. In addition to the Guillotine, which he used to top Trindade, he is also strong at the Arm Triangle and Rear Naked Choke.

UFC Fight Night 207 Trizano vs. Almeida odds and lines

Fight result (2-way line) : Trizano -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | Almeida +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

: Trizano -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | Almeida +180 (bet $100 to win $180) Will the fight go the distance? (Yes -155 | No +112)

UFC Fight Night 207 Trizano vs. Almeida picks and predictions

Records: Trizano (10-2-0) | Almeida (13-1-0)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

Trizano (-240), a.k.a. “The Lone Wolf”, will cost you nearly two and a half times your potential return. Almeida is a tremendous prospect, but the experience factor for Trizano will be the difference here.

PASS.

YES (-155): FIGHT TO GO THE DISTANCE is a strong play. Almeida might be a little cautious in his UFC debut, and he certainly won’t be able to push around Trizano like some of the lower-level fighters he faced previously.

Trizano has had just 1 fight fail to go the distance in his last 6 pro bouts, including 3 of his 4 fights at the UFC level. Expect the judges to be involved, and TRIZANO BY POINTS (+102) at plus money is a good play for the method of victory.

