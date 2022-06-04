ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night 207: Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q76FG_0g0RhOeu00

In a featherweight bout on the main card, Michael Trizano and Lucas Almeida meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 207 – also known as UFC Vegas 56 – at the UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC Fight Night 207 Trizano vs. Almeida odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The fights can be viewed on ESPN+ with the prelims starting at 1 p.m. ET. and the main card at 4 p.m. ET.

Trizano is looking to rebound after a unanimous-decision setback to Hakeem Dawodu last time out in early February. He is 1-2 in his last 3 fights since a split-decision win over Luis Pena in Nov. 2018 in his UFC debut.

Almeida will be making his UFC debut in this fight. The 31-year-old Brazilian dropped Italo Trindade at JF: Jungle Fight 103 in Nov. 2021, winning by way of submission. He has just 1 loss via decision while winning 8 fights by way of TKO/KO and 5 via submission in his 14 career bouts. In addition to the Guillotine, which he used to top Trindade, he is also strong at the Arm Triangle and Rear Naked Choke.

Watch this card with ESPN+ by signing up here.

UFC Fight Night 207 Trizano vs. Almeida odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:21 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Trizano -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | Almeida +180 (bet $100 to win $180)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes -155 | No +112)

UFC Fight Night 207 Trizano vs. Almeida picks and predictions

Records: Trizano (10-2-0) | Almeida (13-1-0)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

Trizano (-240), a.k.a. “The Lone Wolf”, will cost you nearly two and a half times your potential return. Almeida is a tremendous prospect, but the experience factor for Trizano will be the difference here.

PASS.

Over/Under (O/U)

YES (-155): FIGHT TO GO THE DISTANCE is a strong play. Almeida might be a little cautious in his UFC debut, and he certainly won’t be able to push around Trizano like some of the lower-level fighters he faced previously.

Trizano has had just 1 fight fail to go the distance in his last 6 pro bouts, including 3 of his 4 fights at the UFC level. Expect the judges to be involved, and TRIZANO BY POINTS (+102) at plus money is a good play for the method of victory.

Visit MMA Junkie for more fight news and analysis.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE Hell in a Cell: Every match winner in the history of WWE’s most unforgiving gimmick match

Hell in a Cell. Just saying the name of the match makes it sound like something bad is about to go down. Yet wrestling fans have fallen in love with this particular gimmick match, which made its debut in 1997 when the biggest wrestling promotion in the world was still called WWF. Who knew then it would still be thrilling spectators 25 years later? Like most special matches, Hell in a Cell has had its share of iconic moments (Mick Foley being thrown off the cage by Undertaker is about as legendary as it gets) and some stinkers as well (no one...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten could be the first conference to reach mega deal for media rights

With the current media deal for the Big Ten set to expire, the conference is in line to get a new deal. They could be on the track to earning a record deal. According to John Ourand, they could be the first to get $1 billion per year in media rights. He spoke on a podcast with Andrew Marchand. “From what I am told.” Ourchand said, “the Big Ten Conference is going to be the first college conference to earn more than $1 billion per year in media rights.” That is quite a huge number to try and wrap our heads around. With the number of schools in the conference, that is a huge payout for schools. This could help close the gap with the SEC in terms of how much they can pour into their athletic programs in terms of facilities. CLIP: The Big Ten could be the first conference to have a billion dollars a year in media rights POD: https://t.co/WYHtIh6vnU pic.twitter.com/1kcwQtVlAH — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 8, 2022 It remains to be seen which networks would line up to land this massive deal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AEW was concerned enough about MJF in Las Vegas to consider breaking into his hotel room to check on him

Even though the debate over whether the MJF situation in AEW was a work from the start is essentially moot at this point following his much-discussed Dynamite promo last week, new tidbits about his actions and status during Double or Nothing weekend in Las Vegas continue to come to light. The latest report that reinforces the idea that people within AEW were legitimately concerned about MJF comes from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. In his latest Backstage Report, Sapp discussed new information from his sources about the day before the pay-per-view, when MJF no-showed a scheduled meet and greet session...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Pena
Person
Michael Trizano
Person
Hakeem Dawodu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#Espn#Brazilian#Tko Ko#Guillotine#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian Fuchs just let loose on ex-Charlotte FC coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez

When Charlotte FC fired head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez just 14 games into its first season in MLS, it was seen as quite a shock. After all, Ramírez had done an admirable job on the pitch, leading his team to a respectable 5-8-1 record despite the kind of thin squad typical of expansion teams. For Christian Fuchs, though, Ramírez’s firing wasn’t a shock. It was a relief. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Charlotte FC left back did not hold back on his former boss, saying his firing went far beyond on-field results. There were plenty of grievances Fuchs aired out, starting with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst believes Andrew Booth Jr. will be a rookie ‘stud’ for Vikings

Despite falling to the second round in the 2022 NFL Draft, former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. still has the potential to be a day-one starter in the NFL. Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 42, Booth was a standout at Clemson and ultimately fell because of injury concerns. According to Booth, he hasn’t played healthy football since high school, but he is still confident in his abilities. “I’m more healthy than the guy who is on tape. Ten times better than the cat on tape,” he said. Here’s why CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso believes Booth is the most likely Minnesota rookie...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Sabrina Ionescu’s historic performance for New York Liberty

Former Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu had perhaps the best game of her professional career on Tuesday evening for the New York Liberty in their win over the Minnesota Lynx. The former No. 1 overall pick dropped 26 points with eight rebounds and eight assists, on incredible 10-11 shooting from the field. She is the only player in WNBA history to record 25 or more points, eight or more assists, and eight or more rebounds in a game while shooting 90% or more from the field – and she reached those numbers during the third quarter. Ionescu earned her ridiculous field goal percentage,...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy