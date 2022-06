BINGHAMTON, NY – Tuesday’s game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday June 8th with first pitch at 5:05 PM. Gates will open at 4:35 PM. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO