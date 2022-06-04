A Weapons Expert Rates Nine Polearm Fight Scenes in Movies and TV

There’s a certain type of movie you could swear you’ve seen a million times before, one that hits so many familiar beats you can pretty much predict the next one, and the one after that. The basketball drama Hustle, starring Adam Sandler as a longtime scout who stakes his future on a promising young player from Spain, is that kind of movie. Yet somehow director Jeremiah Zagar and his actors—among them Queen Latifah and pro basketball player Juancho Hernangómez, making his movie debut—manage to inflict a kind of magical amnesia, making you forget you’ve already seen it all just before they show it to you all over again. Hustle works its smooth moves scene after scene and ends with a satisfying whoosh, something like the sound of a ball sweeping through the net after circling the hoop for a suspenseful second or two.

