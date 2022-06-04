ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Weapons Expert Rates Nine Polearm Fight Scenes in Movies and TV

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weapons expert that specializes in pole weapons, Matt Easton, recently sat down with Inside to break...

geektyrant.com

Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?' documentary coming to Starz

June 8 (UPI) -- Starz has announced a new three-part documentary Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? to premiere four days before the socialite's sentencing for her involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The documentary, which drops June 24, will delve into how Maxwell, who had wealth and power, ended up on...
TV SERIES
TIME

You Might Predict Every Move in Hustle, But That Doesn't Make It Any Less Enjoyable

There’s a certain type of movie you could swear you’ve seen a million times before, one that hits so many familiar beats you can pretty much predict the next one, and the one after that. The basketball drama Hustle, starring Adam Sandler as a longtime scout who stakes his future on a promising young player from Spain, is that kind of movie. Yet somehow director Jeremiah Zagar and his actors—among them Queen Latifah and pro basketball player Juancho Hernangómez, making his movie debut—manage to inflict a kind of magical amnesia, making you forget you’ve already seen it all just before they show it to you all over again. Hustle works its smooth moves scene after scene and ends with a satisfying whoosh, something like the sound of a ball sweeping through the net after circling the hoop for a suspenseful second or two.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Director Robert Eggers on Building Historic Authenticity in 'The Northman'

The critically acclaimed film "The Northman" is now available on Peacock, DVD, and Blue Ray, and director Robert Eggers joined Cheddar News to discuss the process of getting everything right about his brutal drama. “Me and my collaborators were working with some of the finest Viking historians and archaeologists in the field when we were making this," he said. "So the material, culture, and the spiritual world is you know, the best attempt at historical accuracy."
MOVIES

