With early results coming in for the June 7 primary election, several local races appear to be close. Of the six candidates running to represent the Santa Monica area on the Board of Supervisors, Bob Hertzberg looks to be in a strong position to secure a spot in the general election with 36 percent of the vote. Lindsay Horvath and Henry Stern are battling for the second position with Horvath reporting 26 percent and Stern 23 at about 9 p.m.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO