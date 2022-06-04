ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Her Majesty has been unifying the United Kingdom for 70 years

By Frank Langfitt
Britain still has a monarchy in the 21st century. Despite the royal family's many scandals, the crown has retained the support of a majority of Britons. Some of that support has been on display in recent days as tens of thousands have turned out to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's seven decades on...

