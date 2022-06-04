Her Majesty has been unifying the United Kingdom for 70 years

Earlier today, Ukraine's capital was rocked by explosions. Two missiles exploded just outside Kyiv, hitting a rail yard in the first attacks the city has experienced in weeks. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that more strikes on other targets are likely if Ukraine continues to receive military aid from the West. The war has gone on for months, and while much of it is about military tactics and defense strategy, it's also a war about cultural heritage. As Russian troops amassed on the border with Ukraine last year, Putin gave a lengthy speech about Russia's, quote, "common heritage" with Ukraine. In it, he claimed Ukrainian and Russian are essentially the same language, distinguished only by European powers to undermine the Russian empire. But a trip to the National Opera House in Ukraine reveals a more nuanced history of competing empires, censorship and survival. From Kyiv, NPR's Julian Hayda reports.

