Agriculture

2022 Census of Agriculture signup ends June 30

By Madelyn Ostendorf
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

If you are a producer who wants to take part in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, you have until June 30 to sign up. Taken only once every five years by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NAAS), the census provides a complete count of...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

94% of corn in the ground with soybeans at 78%, USDA says

The USDA released its 10th Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 94%, compared with 92% for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-6 cents; corn up 5-6 cents; soy up 1-2

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 6 cents * Wheat stepped back overnight after prior session gains, as traders weigh the prospects of Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea region. * The most-active wheat contract met technical resistance at its 50-day moving average. * U.S. spring wheat planting was 82% complete by Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, lagging the average analyst estimate of 86% and well behind the five-year average of 97% due to wet conditions in the northern Plains. * The USDA said 5% of winter wheat had been cut by Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate and the five-year average, both 6%. The government rated 30% of the crop as good to excellent, up from 29% the previous week, matching the average analyst estimate. * Turkey is coordinating closely with Russia and Ukraine to agree to a plan that would re-start grain exports from Ukrainian ports even as conflict rages elsewhere in the country, its defence minister said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 5 cents at $10.88 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat last eased 7-1/2 cents to $11.62-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last dipped 4 cents to $12.26-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Corn inched higher for a second session despite strong planting progress and crop conditions assessments from the USDA. * The USDA rated 73% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2022 crop, above the average estimate of 68% in a Reuters analyst poll. * U.S. farmers had planted 94% of their intended corn acres by Sunday, up from 86% a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 92%, the USDA said, despite a slow start following a cold, wet spring in much of the Midwest. * CBOT July corn last traded up 5-1/2 cents at $7.48 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Soybeans traded just above even overnight as traders considered slow planting progress against the prospect of increased acres in the northern U.S. Midwest. * U.S. farmers had planted 78% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 80%. The USDA's figure was up from 66% a week ago but just behind the five-year average of 79%, the USDA said. The government expects to release soybean condition ratings starting with next week's report. * CBOT July soybeans last firmed 1-3/4 cents to $17.01 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

High commodity prices lure double-crop farmers — Survey

Nearly three of every 10 farmers with experience growing wheat and soybeans in one season say they will sow more winter wheat this fall, said a Purdue University poll on Tuesday. The practice, known as double-cropping wheat and soybeans, would mean larger wheat production in the United States and would help buffer the disruption in world food supplies created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | June 6, 2022

As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 94%, compared with 92% for the previous five-year average; 78% has emerged compared with 81% for the previous five-year average. Read the full report here.
AGRICULTURE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat surges as Russia-Ukraine fighting escalates

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract jumping 5.1%, as escalations in fighting between Russian and Ukraine renewed concerns about exports from the Black Sea region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, June 6, 2022

With news of wetter weather ahead and the bombing of a major grain export elevator in Ukraine, grain markets are sharply higher this morning. In the U.S., Globex grain markets has corn futures 14 cents higher; soybean futures are up 19 cents, and wheat futures are trading 42 to 50 cents higher.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn ease back as U.S. crops, Ukraine exports assessed

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday to give back some of their day-earlier gains as investors weighed improving U.S. crop conditions and diplomatic discussions over a wartime sea corridor for Ukrainian grain. Soybeans were almost unchanged. Grain prices were also curbed by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

John Deere to move cab production from Iowa to Mexico

John Deere has confirmed it will be moving cab production from its Tractor and Cab Assembly Operations (TCAO) in Waterloo, Iowa, to Ramos Component Works in Mexico. The company’s plan is to bring new product programs to its Waterloo Works plant, making it necessary to consolidate cab manufacturing to the plant in Mexico, according to a statement from John Deere.
WATERLOO, IA
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures fall as corn prices rise

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Monday, pressured by ample supplies and concerns about feed costs due to high corn prices, traders said. Hog futures were also week. U.S. beef processors on Monday slaughtered an estimated 125,000 cattle, up from 117,000 a year...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Wheat posts impressive gains today | Monday, June 6, 2022

The wheat market surged today. Corn closed higher, and soybeans managed to post small gains ahead of today's USDA Crop Progress report. Weather is a mixed bag with good planting conditions this week in the northern and western Corn Belt. However, there is some rain moving from the Southern Plains into the Delta.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on strength in the cash market

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, with strength in the cash market highlighting robust demand for supplies. * Soybean futures closed near their daily high. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were firm. * U.S. farmers had planted 78% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 80%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's figure was up from 66% a week ago, but just behind the five-year average of 79%. * CBOT July soybean futures gained 29 cents to settle at $17.28-1/4 a bushel. * The contract rose above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soyoil finished up 0.25 cent at 81.44 cents per lb while CBOT July soymeal ended $10.30 higher at $417.40 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn prices drop on U.S. crop condition, wheat eases after rally

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday, with better-than-expected condition of the U.S. crop easing concerns over world supplies and adding pressure on prices. Wheat prices dipped, but the market was holding on to much of last session's gains on support from concerns about lengthy disruptions...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures fall after rally; corn, soy firm on cash market strength

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell 1.9% on Tuesday on a round of profit taking as traders closely monitored prospects for grain exports out of Ukraine. "Wheat continues to ride the wave of varied rhetoric from the Black Sea that seemingly changes by the minute," Matt Zeller, director of market information at brokerage StoneX, said in a note to clients.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises over 4% on global supply woes; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices. Corn gained 1.7% while soybeans were up nearly 1%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Philippines cuts tariffs for rice, other commodities to fight inflation

MANILA, June 7 (Reuters) - The Philippine said on Tuesday it has extended the time period of an executive order issued last year that lowers the tariff rate for rice imported from suppliers outside Southeast Asia to 35% from 40%-50%, until the end of 2022. The government is racing to...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn up for 3rd session on strong demand; wheat slips

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago corn gained more ground on Wednesday, with strong demand and higher prices in the physical market lifting futures for a third straight session to a one-week high. Wheat fell for a second session, but losses were limited by diminishing prospects of an increase in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Claim: Grazed grasslands trump cover crops on long-term carbon sequestration

In the debate over how to use agricultural lands to sequester carbon and help mitigate climate change, no-till and cover cropping get most of the attention. But studies are starting to show that grazed perennial pastures, where the soil is rarely disturbed and continuously covered, may be the best strategy for locking carbon in the soil long-term, according to experts on a recent Environmental Working Group webinar.
AGRICULTURE

