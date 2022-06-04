Midland Public Schools in Michigan Selects the EDUPOINT Synergy Education Platform
District looks forward to system’s ease of use and ‘great customer experience’. MIDLAND, Mich. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Edupoint Educational Systems announced today that Midland Public Schools (MPS) has selected the company’s industry-leading Synergy® Student Education Platform for its K-12 student information and learning management needs. The district’s Synergy...massachusettsnewswire.com
Comments / 0