LONDON — English designer John Bates, who helped define the ‘60s in Britain with his Space Age micro-mini dresses and skirts, has died at age 83. Born and raised in Ponteland, Northumberland, Bates was the son of a miner. From a young age he realized he wasn’t like his father, who was an avid sportsman. Instead, he was bookish, which led him to train as a newspaper reporter, but after failing to find a job in the publishing industry in London, he turned his head to becoming an office assistant and then later enrolled in the National Service in the War Office between 1953 and 1955.

