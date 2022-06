HOLLYWOOD – A firefighter's job is always difficult. But this is perhaps the hardest of them all – bringing one of their own to say goodbye to his immediate and extended family."It's devastating, this was totally unexpected," said retired Hollywood firefighter Ken Miranda.Particularly somber for Hollywood firefighter Chris Allen's wife Dora and kids. Dora gave a nod of approval to bring her loving husband into the funeral home.Allen died from a heart attack just hours after working a 48-hour shift during this past weekend's storms, the only one able to maneuver the department's brand-new high water rescue truck."He was the...

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO