Miami, FL

CARILLON MIAMI WELLNESS RESORT APPOINTS ROSARIO CORRAO AS EXECUTIVE CHEF

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarillon Miami Wellness Resort is delighted to announce the appointment of Rosario Corrao as Executive Chef. In his new role, Corrao will oversee all culinary operations at the Atlantic beachfront address on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. Along with designing menus and sourcing ingredients for the resort’s two dining...

Miami New Times

Sedano's Supermarkets Celebrates 60 Years in Miami

When people think about Miami, they often conjure images of sun-drenched beaches, tropical drinks, beat-blasting nightclubs, and — now more than ever — a growing roster of Latin-themed fare. Miami's Hispanic culture continues to be this city's most defining element. It's been the inspiration behind a number of...
MIAMI, FL
CAMARGONOTAS: Gregory Martínez and Yanuby Gutiérrez cause a sensation in Miami

Gregory Martínez imposes his art and knowledge in Miami. He was born for art. His immense desire is to be able to pass on his enormous talent in the arts to the new generations, and this has led him to take various courses. His academic vocation is enormous. You want to leave a legacy, a real mark. But, the success of Gregory Martínez is linked to a legal professional, Yanuby Gutiérrez. Both are responsible for the success and fame of Luxury Sign Miami. They are a couple passionate about art, creativity and innovation. We have four years working on personal and corporate creations in neon led flex, acrylic, designs of all kinds, prints, paint, wood and led; perfecting and discovering new techniques every day to manufacture unique arts that go from the idea you have in mind to reality, always delivering an exclusive product that gives identity to any space, Martínez, leader of the firm, explains with total emotion. Luxury Sign Miami, leaving a flower of skin with his exceptional talent.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Flamingo BBQ Co. Aims to Put Hialeah on the Sauce Map

If Hialeah native Felix Reynoso has his way, the South Florida municipality will soon be rising the ranks of barbecue hotspots all thanks to his company’s first line of sauces. Flamingo BBQ Co. began as a 2020 pandemic hobby with his wife and business partner, Gisselle, and has since evolved into a business venture.
HIALEAH, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Naples, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Boca Raton, FL
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Bad Bunny will be one of the owners of a new restaurant in Miami

Music, fashion, sports, real estate… and now food. The global urban music artist bad bunny enters the restaurant industry in partnership with tycoon David Grutman, of the Groot Hospitality chain, with whom, as already announced, he will open a new gastronomic place that will combine Japanese cuisine with barbecues.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, El Secreto Omakase, and La Boulangerie Boul'Mich

South Florida's latest round of openings includes a new restaurant location for Delaware-based Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, a Doral location for La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, and the grand opening of El Secreto Omakase at Miami Beach's Faena Hotel. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Capriotti’s Sandwich...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The 13 Best LGBTQ+ and Gay Bars in Miami

South Florida is home to one of the most vibrant LGBTQ+ scenes in the country—so it’s no wonder Miami and its surrounding neighborhoods are brimming with dozens of gay bars, restaurants and nightclubs. From happy hour to live music to next-level drag performances, add these 13 LGBTQ+ spots to your must-visit list.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Askaneli, new Fort Lauderdale restaurant with Georgian cuisine, wants you to eat with your bare hands

On the eve of opening Askaneli, his new Georgian restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Ukrainian owner Oleksandr Uvarov faced a family crisis in Kyiv. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February forced Uvarov to move swiftly, evacuating wife Victoria and daughters Alisa and Vanya to the United States, as missiles began striking the capital city. Once his family was safe in South Florida, Uvarov ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
#Italian Cuisine#Beach Bar#Italian Restaurant#Food Drink#Carillon Miami Wellness
Don’t miss the 5 best weekend getaways right outside Miami

Miami is a friendly and laid-back place to visit. When you’ve gotten your fill of the world-famous Miami Beach’s VIP nightclubs and sandy shoreline, it’s time to venture outside the municipal limits. From Islamorada to the Everglades, we’ve got something for everyone looking for weekend getaways.
MIAMI, FL
Bentley’s Miami building will feature a car lift to your apartment

The name Bentley is synonymous with luxury motoring. And now the famous British car maker is lending its moniker to property, with a new high-end development in Miami, where prices start at $4.2million, the equivalent of £3.4million. The development will be on Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, the...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
20 Best Stops On Your Miami To Key West Drive

Are you looking for the best stops on your Miami to Key West drive? Well, you’re in luck! This guide has all of the best stops for Miami to Key West road trips. The Miami to Key West drive is one of the most scenic drives in Florida – and there are so many stops to make! While the highlights of Miami, the Everglades, and Key West are must-sees, there are also lesser-known hidden gems, like the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, that are worth a stop.
MIAMI, FL
The Rainiest Day in Miami History

The rain this past weekend was out of control. On Friday the flooding in Downtown Miami from 11 inches of rain unleashed all kinds of chaos. There were stalled cars and late night partiers having to wade through thigh deep waters. There were even videos of fish swimming around puddles...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Five Chaotic Miami Flood Videos From Potential Tropical Cyclone One

With climate change and rising sea levels, scientists predict that Miami could be underwater by the end of the century. But this past weekend, the region caught a harrowing glimpse into the future thanks to the unnamed tropical disturbance, since upgraded to Tropical Storm Alex, that crossed southern Florida Friday night and Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
The Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar Opens in Town Center

Town Center at Boca Raton has a new restaurant, but this isn’t your typical mall eatery. The warm color palette with wood and olive-green accents gives it a sleek, contemporary feel, and with a focus on comfort food with an elevated twist, the menu features something for every palate.
BOCA RATON, FL

