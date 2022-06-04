Corinne Newell

Blanche Ann Blakeslee, 76 of Galion went to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 8, 2022 at O.S.U. Medical Center in Columbus. Blanche was born August 2, 1945 in Indianola, PA to the late Arthur Delbert and Anna (Diesel) Scott. She was married for 54 years today June 8th to the Love of her Life Harold R. Blakeslee who survives. In addition to her husband, Blanche is survived by daughter Patricia “Trish” (Matthew) Petras of Galion; grandson Alex Matthew (Whitney Nicole) Petras; great-grandchildren Mya Hart Petras and Tate Matthew Petras; sisters Della Fryer and Donna (Richard) Goughenour both of Galion; brother-in-law William Haney; and numerous very special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother Frank Scott, sisters Anna Chini, Fay Stiver, June Baxter, Irene Johnson, and Shirley Sedmak, and Wanda Haney as well as brother in laws Dean Chini, James Fryer Sr., Ron Stiver, Robert Baxter, Glenn Johnson, and Ray Sedmak.

GALION, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO