Upper Sandusky, OH

Corinne Newell

By Crawford County Now Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorinne Jane Newell, a lifelong resident of Upper Sandusky (aka “Upper”), passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022, a month shy of her 87th birthday. Born at home in rural Upper on July 1, 1935, she was the youngest daughter of Joseph B. and Eva Luella (Day) Gibson. She is...

