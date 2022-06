WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau’s big summer parties return Wednesday with Concerts on the Square and Dining on the Street. Wausau Events Executive Director Allisandra Aderholdt says this year’s 11-week series features a mix of local and regional acts and samples of all genres of music. “We have a good mix of local bands, national bands, and international bands and we try to mix up the genres as well. If you don’t like an entertainer one week, you may really like the entertainer the next week. You’ll just have to come check it out,” said Aderholdt.

