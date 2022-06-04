ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tanner Rainey shuts door on Reds Friday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationals RP Tanner Rainey tossed a scoreless ninth inning Friday, walking one batter and picking up the save...

Mark Canha scores a run on Sunday

Canha now has 25 runs scored and is batting .297. He's not an exciting option - he's topped 17 home runs just once and has a career batting average of .247. But on a strong Mets offense, he's capable of putting up counting stats, especially with his career-best batting average. He's more of an NL-only option but if you're desperate, he can help in deeper mixed leagues.
Joey Bart optioned to Triple-A

Joey Bart was optioned by the San Fransisco Giants to Triple-A on Wednesday. The Giants also acquired catcher Austin Wynns from the Phillies, who is expected to join the major league roster. (Alex Pavlovic on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The 25-year-old has played in 36 games slashing .156/.296/.596 with four home...
Jesus Luzardo (forearm) has not begun throwing yet

Luzardo has been on the IL for nearly a month at this point, and although the Marlins downplayed his forearm injury, it's clearly something more serious than a mild strain. Luzardo will need several weeks of ramping up and then rehab starts once he does begin throwing, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him until July at the earliest. If you're stuck for roster space in your league, you should feel free to move on.
8 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Finding which players have been the most and least lucky after the season’s first two months is a great way to get an edge in the trade market. Understanding sabermetrics like BABIP and xFIP and comparing a player’s numbers this year compared to his career average can help in assessing whether a particular athlete is a buy-low or sell-high candidate. Research is essential when trying to make a deal, but keeping tabs on all these players can be difficult and time-consuming. That’s why we’ve got our featured pundits here to share top trade candidates at this point in the season.
Jace Peterson out of Tuesday’s lineup

Peterson is likely getting the night off with a left-handed pitcher on the mound for the Phillies. The 32-year-old is hitting .230 with five home runs, 17 RBIs, and eight steals in 47 games this season.
FantasyPros Baseball Podcast: Leading Off, Monday, June 6 (2022)

FantasyPros Baseball Podcast · MLB: Leading Off June 6th, 2022 (Ep. 525) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn. Welcome to another episode of the FantasyPros Baseball Podcast. We are LIVE each and every weekday during the 2022 MLB Season! Get the tips needed...
Dylan Floro fires two scoreless frames Sunday

Dylan Floro worked two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Giants, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out one. After missing the first month of the season due to injury, Floro gave up five earned runs over just two innings in his first two appearances of the season back on May 10 and 14. Since then, he has gotten into a great rhythm on the mound. Over his last eight outings, the 31-year-old righty has not given up a single run while surrendering just three hits and two walks. The Marlins do not really have a set closer at the moment, but Floro may find his way back there soon. He nailed down 15 saves along with 2.81 ERA in 2021.
Jeffrey Springs throws six scoreless innings against St. Louis

Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs delivered another strong outing on Tuesday as he allowed zero runs, six hits, and two walks over six innings of work against the Cardinals. Springs also struck out five batters, and although he finished with the no-decision, Tampa Bay ultimately defeated St. Louis by a score of 4-2 in 10 innings.
Taylor Walls (calf) strikes out twice in return to lineup

In his first game since June 1st, Rays shortstop Taylor Walls went 1-for-4 with a single and two strikeouts against the White Sox. Tampa Bay ultimately fell to Chicago by a score of 6-5. Fantasy Impact:. Walls is now slashing .151/.252/.238 with two homers, four RBI, 16 walks, and 40...
Matthew Boyd’s rehab going according to plan

Matthew Boyd continues to recover from elbow surgery but is progressing in his rehab program. He will soon begin to face hitters and would then go out on a rehab assignment. (SF Giants on NBCS on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Boyd was placed on the 60-day IL with a left elbow...
Zac Gallen takes first loss of season to Pirates on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks SP Zac Gallen pitched six innings on Sunday, striking out four, walking three, and allowing five hits for two earned runs in the Diamondbacks' 3-0 loss to the Pirates. Fantasy Impact:. Gallen was adequate on Sunday despite taking his first loss of the season as he gave up...
Fantasy Baseball Risers & Fallers: Willson Contreras, Kyle Schwarber, Brendan Rodgers (2022)

We have made it another week through the MLB season, and there have been some great performances and some rough performances. This weekly column will help highlight some hot and cold players or risers and fallers for fantasy purposes. Some players are already rostered in many places, so that trades may be in order. Other players may be widely available, making a potential waiver wire claim in the cards. So this week, I am highlighting some lesser rostered players on the rise and some heavily rostered players that are falling over the past weeks. So let’s see some of the risers and fallers for fantasy baseball Week 9 (5/30-6/5).
Jeimer Candelario could land on the IL

Tigers 3B Jeimer Candelario injured his left shoulder diving after a line drive in the second inning of Sunday’s loss to the Yankees. Manager A.J. Hinch said a decision on if Candelario will be placed on the IL will come after a battery of tests and before the Tigers next game against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. (Chris McCosky on Twitter)
Starling Marte to have MRI Wednesday, IL is likely

Mets OF Starling Marte is set to have an MRI on his left quad Wednesday. Those within the organization believe a stint on the IL is likely. (Jon Heyman on Twitter ) This would be a big blow to the Mets if Marte is set to miss any significant amount of time. He is slashing .277/.316/.757 with seven home runs, 33 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 36 runs scored. With an IL stint potentially on the horizon, fantasy managers are going to want to plan on having a replacement ready to go into their lineups.
Matt Strahm closes out Angels on Tuesday

Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm delivered a scoreless 10th inning against the Angels on Tuesday. He retired all three batters he faced, including two via the strikeout. Strahm earned the save as Boston ultimately defeated Los Angeles by a score of 6-5. Fantasy Impact:. Strahm is 2-2 with a 3.94...
