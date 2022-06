SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — In every major championship, there is a winning moment, but that doesn't mean there's always a dramatic moment. For Minjee Lee, who captured her second career major title with relative ease at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, that proved to be the case since the 26-year-old Australian’s winning moment wound up happening more than 24 hours earlier. Indeed, it came on Saturday afternoon, when a string of four straight birdies on Nos. 9 through 12 at Pine Needles, plus two bogeys from Mina Harigae, turned a tight leaderboard into a potential rout. At that point, Lee was 13 under and held a four-shot lead on Harigae.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO