Atezolizumab Plus Cabozantinib Demonstrates Clinical Activity in Urothelial Carcinoma
According to new COSMIC-021 data, atezolizumab combined with cabozantinib may be active in patients with urothelial carcinoma. In the phase 1b COSMIC-021 clinical trial, treatment with the combination of cabozantinib (Cabometyx) and atezolizumab (Tecentriq) demonstrated encouraging clinical activity with manageable toxicity across several settings in patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC), according...www.targetedonc.com
