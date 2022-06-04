Evan Russell's Father Tweets Update on Status

Evan Russell's absence in Tennessee's NCAA Regional Tournament opener against Alabama State has been the hottest topic in Tennessee Baseball the last 18 hours.

There has been countless speculation on Twitter as to what happened to Russell, even after UT head coach Tony Vitello said Russell was simply sick and couldn't give it a go against the Hornets.

Last night, Evan Russell's father became the first member of the Russell family to address his son's absence from the game.

Russel's dad, Jason Russell, took to Facebook saying, "Thanks for everyone's concern today! Life is more than baseball. But to let everyone know Evan is good. Thanks for the prayers!!!""

Five hours after Jason's original comment, he took to Twitter in the middle of the night to give a more concrete update on his son that backed up Vitello's post-game comments.

Jason Russell noted his son will be evaluated by a doctor on Saturday morning and that he has not failed any sort of drug test, putting rumors that he did to bed.

While Evan's father's comment says his son will 'most likely' be available for Tennessee on Saturday against Campbell, Vitello said on Friday he didn't expect Russell to play given the quick turnaround.

"If [Russell] wasn't able to be here today, then I wouldn't think so with it being a quick turnaround," Vitello went on to say in regards to Russell's potential availability against Campbell on Saturday. "Hopefully everyone thinks we are conservative with our guys. Health first, and then we'll push the envelope."

But if Evan Russell is cleared and good to return to action for the Volunteers on Saturday against Campbell, expect to see number six in his normal habitat behind home plate in one of the Vols' most significant games of the season.

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis of Knox News Sentinel

