ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Evan Russell's Father Tweets Update on Status

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEUci_0g0RNVWD00

Evan Russell's absence in Tennessee's NCAA Regional Tournament opener against Alabama State has been the hottest topic in Tennessee Baseball the last 18 hours.

There has been countless speculation on Twitter as to what happened to Russell, even after UT head coach Tony Vitello said Russell was simply sick and couldn't give it a go against the Hornets.

Last night, Evan Russell's father became the first member of the Russell family to address his son's absence from the game.

Russel's dad, Jason Russell, took to Facebook saying, "Thanks for everyone's concern today! Life is more than baseball. But to let everyone know Evan is good. Thanks for the prayers!!!""

Five hours after Jason's original comment, he took to Twitter in the middle of the night to give a more concrete update on his son that backed up Vitello's post-game comments.

Jason Russell noted his son will be evaluated by a doctor on Saturday morning and that he has not failed any sort of drug test, putting rumors that he did to bed.

While Evan's father's comment says his son will 'most likely' be available for Tennessee on Saturday against Campbell, Vitello said on Friday he didn't expect Russell to play given the quick turnaround.

"If [Russell] wasn't able to be here today, then I wouldn't think so with it being a quick turnaround," Vitello went on to say in regards to Russell's potential availability against Campbell on Saturday. "Hopefully everyone thinks we are conservative with our guys. Health first, and then we'll push the envelope."

But if Evan Russell is cleared and good to return to action for the Volunteers on Saturday against Campbell, expect to see number six in his normal habitat behind home plate in one of the Vols' most significant games of the season.

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis of Knox News Sentinel

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts ? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt , Jake , Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Tennessee star threw up middle finger after delivering big hit

Tennessee star Jordan Beck had a pretty hilarious way of celebrating a key game-tying double Sunday. Beck, the Volunteers’ standout right fielder, delivered a game-tying double in the 9th inning of Sunday’s regional game against Georgia Tech. As he rounded first base and headed for second, he offered up a very unusual celebration — he flipped the middle finger in the general direction of the outfield, arguably taunting his opponents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Jason Russell
College Football HQ

Tennessee football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Tennessee in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Tennessee football schedule for the Volunteers' 2022 season. Tennessee football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 1 vs. Ball State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Pittsburgh Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Akron Week ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Regional Tournament#Alabama State#Tennessee Baseball#Ut#Hornets#Campbell
virginiatraveltips.com

9 Best Apple Orchards in Tennessee (You Shouldnʻt Miss!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s no better way to enjoy the beauty of nature and taste some delicious, fresh food than going to an apple orchard! These are the best apple orchards in Tennessee that you must visit this year!
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson to perform in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Brian Wilson, a co-founding member of The Beach Boys and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will perform in Knoxville this fall alongside Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. The trio will perform at the Tennessee Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair announced the six entertainers who will perform for Knoxville in September. The fair is one of the state’s largest events of the year, seeing thousands of attendees annually. The lineup includes:. Saturday, September 10 - Fiddlers’ Convention. Sunday, September 11...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy