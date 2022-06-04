Inter Milan & Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Face Transfer Deadline Issue Amid June 30 Date Clash

Romelu Lukaku and Inter Milan face an issue in terms of the date for the potential loan move, as both parties need the transfer of the Chelsea man done at different times.

This comes as Lukaku is said to be 'pushing hard' for a return to Inter this summer after a poor season at Chelsea.

However, there could be an issue with the transfer as several reports believe that Inter need a deal done by June 30, whereas Lukaku would have to complete a move after this date due to an expiring contract with his agent.

Corriere dello Sport stated that Lukaku has informed Inter that he will take care of convincing Chelsea to release him on loan to Inter this summer .

The Serie A side would 'receive the benefits of the Growth Decree', if Lukaku was to arrive before June 30.

However, Lukaku himself would benefit from a move taking place after June 30 due to an issue with his agent.

The Chelsea forward left his agency P&P following their 'disappointing career advice and management ', and is now represented by a lawyer who met with Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta regarding a move this summer.

However, if any deal is negotiated before June 30, he may face a 'costly settlement' to his former agent , the Mirror reported.

Therefore, Lukaku could try and hold off until July to make the move and save him from paying Pastorello, who he is still under contract with until the end of June.

It remains to be seen if a move will happen this summer and if it does, whether Inte would try to push for the loan by the end of the month.

