The North Pole and South Pole are the coldest places on Earth. However, as similar as these areas might seem, one is far icier than the other. Both the North Pole and South Pole are cold because their positions at the top and bottom of the planet mean they do not get any direct light (opens in new tab) from the sun. At both places, the sun always rests low on the horizon, even in the middle of their summers. During their winters, the sun lies so far below the horizon, it does not come up for months at a time.

