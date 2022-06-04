ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Update: Five-vehicle crash on I-55 leaves two dead

By Julia Bradley
1470 WMBD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — Southbound traffic on Interstate 55 south of Bloomington-Normal was diverted at exit 154 Friday afternoon as Illinois State Police responded to a five-vehicle crash. ISP said the accident happened just before 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes of...

WCIA

ISP: One person killed in crash on I-57

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was killed in a crash that happened on I-57 on Saturday. State Police were dispatched to I-57 northbound at milepost 301 in Iroquois County at around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday in response to a report of a two-vehicle crash. Unit 1 was a 2020 White Mack Truck and […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

8-year-old the latest victim in Friday’s I-55 crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An eight-year-old girl is the second victim in a crash on I-55 in McLean County last week. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said eight-year-old Mia Ross of Earlville, IL, was pronounced brain-dead at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, despite aggressive care and resuscitation efforts. Her cause of death was multiple blunt force […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Child identified as victim of Friday’s deadly I-55 crash

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An eight-year old LaSalle County girl has died from injuries she suffered Friday in what police said was a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Shirley, in McLean County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Mia Ross of Earlville was pronounced brain dead about...
PEORIA, IL
Laclede Record

Four-car crash ends in injury

A Brimfield, Ill. man was injured in a four vehicle wreck at 10:24 a.m. Monday on Interstate 44 at the 125.6 mile marker. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mohamed A. Hamdan, 40, of Chattanooga, Tenn., the driver of an eastbound 2016 Volvo Conventional Tractor Trailer was traveling too fast for conditions and struck the rear of an eastbound 2014 Honda Ridgeline driven by Hunter C. Reed, 22, of Brimfield, Ill., causing the vehicle to strike the rear of an eastbound 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Johnaton K. Hillmer, 25, of Kirbyville. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
BRIMFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Arson causes mobile home fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded to a mobile home early Wednesday morning in the area of W. Bonny Doon Lane and N. Hale Avenue. When crews arrived around 2:45 a.m., the home was entirely engulfed in flames. Neighbors said the home was vacant. A search found no one...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Police: 2 injured in crash on I-80 in Henry County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a crash closed westbound Interstate 80 in Henry County Sunday. Illinois State Police responded to the 32 mile marker of I-80 about 6:18 p.m., according to a media release. Police said a 2017 White Freightliner Truck Tractor, driven by 48-year-old Eric...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Identities of pair killed in Tonica crash announced

TONICA – Authorities have released the names of the two people who died after a single vehicle crash in Tonica on Friday night. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 251 just south of Pontiac Street around 10:30 PM. They announced on Monday that 24-year-old Thomas Jacob Michael Christmann of LaSalle and 21-year-old Allyson M. Murray of Tiskilwa lost their lives in the crash.
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Biker dies after being hit by pickup in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office responded to N. Main Street (Illinois Rt. 116) in East Peoria around 11:50 p.m. Saturday for an accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle — identified as Adam Decker, 40, of Wyoming, IL...
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 1 person seriously injured after multi-car crash in Bloomington

UPDATE (8:35 p.m.) - Bloomington Police said they have reopened the intersection of East Empire and Hershey Road, site of Monday afternoon’s four-car collision. BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Three people were hurt, one seriously, after a four-car crash at a busy Bloomington intersection. A police lieutenant said...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

IDOT Confirms Investigation Over Alleged Shooting of Firearm at Work –

After we published the article on the allegation that an IDOT employee fired his personal firearm at work after a workplace prank on him by other IDOT workers (here), the Illinois Department of Transportation responded to our request for comment with the following statement:. Here’s our response to your inquiry:...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alexis woman facing numerous traffic citations over early Sunday crash

Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on its side. No occupants were present in either vehicle, and a witness told police a female subject was seen walking from the scene talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who initially said she was not involved in the crash. After further questioning, the female admitted she was a passenger in the vehicle and she and the female driver had been drinking. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelbie Lair of Alexis. Inside the wrecked SUV, officers found Lair’s driver’s license, phone, and purse. Later on Sunday, Lair reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Lair told police she and some friends were out drinking the night before and she remembered nothing. She did not remember driving, crashing, or walking away from the crash. Lair received citations for Failure to Reduce Speed, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Notify Accident, and No Insurance.
ALEXIS, IL
washingtonlatest.com

Worker melted in half after falling into vat of molten iron

An Ilinois man died instantly after tripping and partially falling into a vat of molten iron. Steven Dierkes, 39, from Peoria, who was working alongside a crucible at iron-melting factory Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry died due to an “occupational accident” last Thursday, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Watkins said.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Motorcyclist Dies After Weekend Crash

A crash on the east end of downtown Oglesby ended up taking a life. Fifty-one-year-old Eric A. Davis of Streator was pronounced dead Sunday at St. Margaret's Health in Peru. He was rushed there after crashing his motorcycle near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Glen Avenue just after 1 o'clock in the morning.
STREATOR, IL
wcbu.org

Motorcyclist dies in East Peoria crash

A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after being hit by a pickup truck in East Peoria late Saturday night, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. Hanley said in a news release the crash happened in the 4200 block of North Main Street (Illinois Route 116) at about 11:49 p.m.
EAST PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Single Vehicle Crash Takes Out Power Pole Late Sunday

Jacksonville Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle accident in the 700 block of West Lafayette late Sunday night. At approximately 11:30 pm, a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Clista J. Hoots of Chapin was traveling westbound on West Lafayette Street in Jacksonville when it ran off the road and struck a utility pole.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Young Victims Identified In Tonica Crash

Two young lives were lost in a weekend crash. The La Salle County Coroner's Office says 24-year-old Thomas "T.J" Christmann of La Salle and his passenger 21-year-old Allyson Murray of Tiskilwa were killed in the single-vehicle wreck on South First Street or Route 251 in Tonica. It happened just after 10:30 Friday night. No other details about the crash have been released by the La Salle County Sheriff's Department.
TONICA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Mobile home a total loss after arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A mobile home in Peoria is a total loss after a fire was deemed arson. At 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria Firefighters and paramedics responded to a call for a mobile home on fire near West Bonny Doon Lane and North Hale Avenue. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found flames covering most of the mobile home.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man poured gas on woman, hit her with pump

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man poured gasoline on a woman and hit her in the head with a gas pump, police said. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, was arrested before noon Saturday following a domestic disturbance officers said occurred on May 6 at a BP gas station, which is located at 1250 W. South Side Drive.
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Man killed in Peoria vehicle vs. pedestrian crash, investigation ongoing

PEORIA, Ill. — An investigation continues following what turned out to be a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian collision in Peoria. Police say it happened a little after 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man lying in the roadway at the intersection of Allen Road and Willow Knolls. The critically...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner reminds motorcyclists to stay vigilant while riding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has some tips for car drivers and motorcyclists to avoid fatal accidents this summer. Harwood said 70% of motorcycle fatalities occur at intersections. The most deadly intersections in Peoria are at War Memorial and Knoxville, and War Memorial and University.

