CLEVELAND — Looking like an ACTIVE week with thunderstorms and heavy rain. If you plan it out right though, you may still be able to get things done in the dry time. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight thru Tuesday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy and there is a slim chance for a brief damaging wind gust. Lows tonight fall into the middle 60s.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO