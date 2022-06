The focus for the PGA Tour should be on the RBC Canadian Open, which tees off on Thursday at St. George's Golf Course in Toronto. Of course, a good portion of that spotlight has shifted to the players who have resigned from the Tour to play in the LIV Golf Invitational for substantial amounts of money, regardless of the fact it's funded by a country accused of heinous human rights violations.

GOLF ・ 30 MINUTES AGO