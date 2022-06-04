ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFAA Daybreak Saturday

WFAA
 4 days ago

WFAA

Texas’s political divide over Uvalde response

DALLAS — The May 24 mass murder at a Uvalde elementary school seems to be a call to action for Texans of all political persuasions. Elected leaders on both sides of the aisle say change is necessary and a sense of urgency is shared. But a clear divide is...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Report: Texas leads the nation with nearly a third of homes sold to investors

DALLAS — A new report shows Texas is by far the top location for institutional investors buying homes, including roughly half of homes sold in Tarrant and Dallas counties. The report from the National Association of Realtors looked at deeds and found corporations, companies or limited liability companies (LLC) and found 28% of homes sold in Texas in 2021, far above the national average of 13%.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Get ready to sweat! A heatwave takes hold this week

DALLAS — Summer takes hold. A strong ridge along with southerly winds takes control of our weather this week with high temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and near the century mark. Unfortunately, this pattern not only brings the heat, it also brings dry weather, which is not doing any favors for our drought. High humidity is also in the mix helping bring our heat index values into the triple digits every day. A cold front moves in late Friday to bring our temps back to the low 90s briefly. Upper 90s return for the second half of the weekend and early next week.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Why Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ignoring calls for special session on gun control

HOUSTON — There is growing sentiment for Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session to take action on gun control. And it's not just coming from Democrats. Hundreds of Republican donors have joined the calls for tougher gun laws in Texas. 250 GOP donors wrote a letter which “endorses the creation of red-flag laws, expanding background checks and raising the age to purchase a gun to 21.“
TEXAS STATE

