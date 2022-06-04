WFAA Daybreak Saturday

DALLAS — Summer takes hold. A strong ridge along with southerly winds takes control of our weather this week with high temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and near the century mark. Unfortunately, this pattern not only brings the heat, it also brings dry weather, which is not doing any favors for our drought. High humidity is also in the mix helping bring our heat index values into the triple digits every day. A cold front moves in late Friday to bring our temps back to the low 90s briefly. Upper 90s return for the second half of the weekend and early next week.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO