Is Peter Gabriel's new album finally going to be released?

The long wait (currently at 20 years!) for Peter Gabriel 's much awaited new solo album, the follow-up to 2002's Up, may be drawing to a close, according to quotes from French drummer Manu Katche, who has been recording with Gabriel, guitarist David Rhodes and bassist Tony Levin, on. what is carrying the working title I/O .

Asked in French daily newspaper Ouest-France , what he has been working on, Katche replied: "I will release a new album with Peter Gabriel at the end of the year and we will tour the United States and Europe in 2023. I will also record a new album and release a book – with [French publishers] Éditions Grasset, which will be introspective."

This would seem to back up quotes Gabriel himself made to Italian news magazine SPECCHIO that he was working on new material as well as posting pictures of himself with Tony Levin , David Rhodes and Manu Katche at Real World studios on his Instagram page .

The Wikipedia page for I/O reports that between 17 and 23 new songs have been worked on.

Watch this space...