ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Lake Tahoe Man (With Balls Of Steel) Stares Down Ginormous Bear Under His Porch

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBWxl_0g0RJhIt00

NOPE…

A Lake Tahoe man (with balls of steel) came face to face with a bear hiding underneath his deck.

Pissed off, grunting, exhaling heavily and even taking a few swipes towards the camera, this bear could strike at anytime, and I can’t see how that would go well for our camera man…

I literally thought he had the camera on a stick or a string or something at the beginning because there was no possible way a person would be filming this close to a corned bear.

“Our dogs found a bear under our deck. I decided to video scaring bear back to the meadow from where he came.”

But when the bear finally comes out, he leaves our homeowner with a hilarious partying gift…

A big ol’ “F you” deuce right before he walks out of the yard… CLASSIC.

But wait, there’s more.

The dude had what appears to be the SAME bear under his deck a second time, and once again, he flips on the camera and gets all up in the bear’s kitchen.

Sam grunting, same swatting…. the guy just LOVES rolling the dice with his life.

Comments / 13

Helen Jones
3d ago

That was one of the most interesting videos I’ve seen. The guy definitely confused the bear with his “ no nonsense approach “ trying to convince him to leave. Bear was perfectly comfortable under his deck.

Reply
7
Justme
3d ago

How did he hold steady when it made a lunge at him? Small lunge but it made me jump and it’s a video lol

Reply
7
Related
Whiskey Riff

Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups

We’ve said it time and time again here… nature is not for the faint of heart. As much some folks raise ethical concerns about hunting and trapping animals, the truth is that dying in the wild has the potential to be much more brutal. Conservation and habitat measures aside, taking a bullet to the heart is a much quicker death than being chewed to pieces by a large predator. These zoologists studying denning wolves witnessed that first hand. While studding […] The post Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Lake Tahoe#Balls Of Steel
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bear Gets Dropped By An Electric Fence

Bears and electric fences, man… In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage). But nevertheless, whenever a bear does encounter one, it can be pretty hilarious. With a shock just strong enough to give them a jolt and keep them […] The post Big Ol’ Bear Gets Dropped By An Electric Fence first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Massachusetts Hunter Stumbles Upon Gruesome Aftermath Of Coyote Attack… Buck Is Somehow Still Alive

Warning… this one is pretty graphic. Nature is a cruel beast, it often reminds us of that. It is beautiful, unexplainable… but cruel. Predators, the most violent of animals in nature are simply amazing. They constantly hunt to survive, and the things they do and how effective they are in their hunting methods is the envy of any hunter. It’s truly remarkable.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Man Ducks Behind A Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Charging Bull Moose

Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s a handful of animals you don’t want to be in an open field with, and a big bull moose is one of them. And if you get to close, unlike most other […] The post Colorado Man Ducks Behind A Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Charging Bull Moose first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
COLORADO STATE
Whiskey Riff

A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park

When you attend Yellowstone National Park, you’re all but guaranteed to see a number of breathtaking views, and witness some of the incredible wildlife roaming throughout the park. However, when you see the wildlife, keep in mind that it may not always be pleasant, as these Yellowstone tourists ran into a heartbreaking example of “survival of the fittest” this past Sunday. According to For The Win, a group of Yellowstone visitors witnessed a young male grizzly bear get viciously attacked by […] The post A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Was So Big It Hunted Bears

The European cave lion (Panthera spelaea), also known as the Eurasian cave lion and steppe lion was an ancient lion belonging to the extinct Panthera genus. This lion became extinct over 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. When the lion skull fossil was first found, some scientists regarded the...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

147K+
Followers
10K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy