Anne grinning from ear to ear as she attends Epsom Derby Day in Queen’s absence

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Princess Royal was grinning from ear to ear as she attended Epsom Derby Day with her family, while the Queen watched from home.

The monarch did not attend the major sporting event on Saturday, opting to view it on television from Windsor Castle , where she has been sent a souvenir race card to follow the action.

Anne , alongside her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, arrived at the sold-out racecourse in Surrey just before 1pm as part of a procession, which included her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, who was with her husband, former rugby player Mike.

Crowds cheered and waved union flags as they made their way in to the course, with Anne seen smiling.

She appeared in the royal box while the national anthem was played by a band.

Afterwards Anne could be seen waving and laughing, while thanking those around her for a warm welcome.

Jubilee celebrations took place in the Queen’s absence, with 40 jockeys who have ridden for the owner-breeder donning the royal racing silks and forming a guard of honour before the national anthem was sung.

Five of the monarch’s former racehorses were also paraded, and a selection of hats inspired by the seven decades of her reign have been displayed.

Frankie Dettori and Willie Carson, who has ridden some of the Queen’s most memorable winners, lined part of the course with the other jockeys.

Describing for BBC News the pride he has felt while riding for the Queen in her racing colours, Dettori said: “Every time you see these (colours) on your peg you (have) this sense of importance and it’s a great honour.

“Look she’s a big lover of horse racing, and like you say she’s only missed the Derby twice.

“But I’m sure today she’ll find a TV and she’s going to watch it live because she loves the Derby so much.

“She’s been breeding horses for over 60 years she knows all the blood lines and she’s won lots of races and she’s very knowledgeable.”

Among the famous faces in attendance were Downton Abbey star Jim Carter , comedian Lee Mack and tennis coach Judy Murray.

It comes after the Queen’s only runner Just Fine was removed from the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap at the 48-hour declaration stage on Thursday.

Her hopes of winning the Derby were dashed earlier in May when her horse Reach For The Moon, who was among the favourites, and two others were withdrawn.

Thoroughbreds owned by the Queen have won four out of the five flat racing classics, the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, the Oaks and the St Leger, with only the Derby eluding her.

IN THIS ARTICLE
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne stuns in full suit for poignant event – see photos

Princess Anne is the hardest-working royal and she was out again on Tuesday as she attended a reception held in honour of veterans of the Falklands War. The Princess Royal looked fantastic in a full suit for the event, complete with military jacket, medals and even a bowtie – how dapper! The royal met with veterans of the conflict, which is marking its 40th anniversary, as well as leading politicians like Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Opposition, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks sunshine yellow at the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving

A fashion moment in history for the Duchess of Cambridge! On Friday, Kate Middleton wore an incredible outfit for the Service of Thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Prince Willliam's wife pulled out all the stops for the special...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

