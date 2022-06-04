Anne grinning from ear to ear as she attends Epsom Derby Day in Queen’s absence

The Princess Royal was grinning from ear to ear as she attended Epsom Derby Day with her family, while the Queen watched from home.

The monarch did not attend the major sporting event on Saturday, opting to view it on television from Windsor Castle , where she has been sent a souvenir race card to follow the action.

Anne , alongside her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, arrived at the sold-out racecourse in Surrey just before 1pm as part of a procession, which included her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, who was with her husband, former rugby player Mike.

Crowds cheered and waved union flags as they made their way in to the course, with Anne seen smiling.

She appeared in the royal box while the national anthem was played by a band.

Afterwards Anne could be seen waving and laughing, while thanking those around her for a warm welcome.

Jubilee celebrations took place in the Queen’s absence, with 40 jockeys who have ridden for the owner-breeder donning the royal racing silks and forming a guard of honour before the national anthem was sung.

Five of the monarch’s former racehorses were also paraded, and a selection of hats inspired by the seven decades of her reign have been displayed.

Frankie Dettori and Willie Carson, who has ridden some of the Queen’s most memorable winners, lined part of the course with the other jockeys.

Describing for BBC News the pride he has felt while riding for the Queen in her racing colours, Dettori said: “Every time you see these (colours) on your peg you (have) this sense of importance and it’s a great honour.

“Look she’s a big lover of horse racing, and like you say she’s only missed the Derby twice.

“But I’m sure today she’ll find a TV and she’s going to watch it live because she loves the Derby so much.

“She’s been breeding horses for over 60 years she knows all the blood lines and she’s won lots of races and she’s very knowledgeable.”

Among the famous faces in attendance were Downton Abbey star Jim Carter , comedian Lee Mack and tennis coach Judy Murray.

It comes after the Queen’s only runner Just Fine was removed from the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap at the 48-hour declaration stage on Thursday.

Her hopes of winning the Derby were dashed earlier in May when her horse Reach For The Moon, who was among the favourites, and two others were withdrawn.

Thoroughbreds owned by the Queen have won four out of the five flat racing classics, the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, the Oaks and the St Leger, with only the Derby eluding her.