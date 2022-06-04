ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US, S. Korean navies end key exercise amid N. Korea tension

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan concluded a naval exercise with South Korea in the Philippine Sea on Saturday, the two militaries said, amid signs that North Korea is possibly preparing to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 2017.

The three-day exercise that began Thursday in international waters off the Japanese island of Okinawa was apparently the allies’ first joint drill involving a U.S. aircraft carrier since November 2017.

The Ronald Reagan then joined the USS Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz in a rare three-carrier exercise with South Korean naval vessels during North Korea’s last provocative run in nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

The latest drill came weeks after President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in a summit in Seoul vowed to upgrade defense exercises and discuss ways to for Washington to protect its ally in the face of growing North Korean threats.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said that the exercise was aimed at strengthening the interoperability of the two navies.

On Friday, Biden’s special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said Washington is “preparing for all contingencies” in close coordination with South Korea and Japan as it monitors North Korean arrangements for a possible nuclear test that could be imminent.

Kim, who was in Seoul for a trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss the nuclear standoff with North Korea, said Washington assesses that the North is pressing ahead with preparations at its nuclear testing ground in the northeastern town of Punggye-ri.

The North’s next test would be its seventh since 2006 and the first since September 2017, when it claimed to have detonated a thermonuclear bomb to fit on its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions for the North’s disarmament steps.

North Korea has already conducted missile tests 17 times this year, including its first ICBM demonstrations in nearly five years.

The Independent

‘Several thousand’ dolphins may have already died during Russia-Ukraine war, Black Sea scientists warn

Scientists studying the Black Sea claim “several thousand” dolphins have died in the region during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, sparking concerns about the effect of the war on marine ecosystems in the region. Ivan Rusev, research director at Ukraine’s Tuzla Estuaries National Nature Park, said in a Facebook post that the marine mammals were washing up on the coastline of the Black Sea bordering several countries, including Ukraine, Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania.Pictures shared by Dr Rusev showed dolphins washed up ashore with what he claims are war-related injuries, including burn marks from bombs.He said the marine mammals...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Trump peddles children’s book starring ‘King Donald’ to ‘every school in America’

Book bans have come back into horrifying style thanks to a slew of protesters objecting to children learning about topics like race, sexual preference, gender identity, and history. While that movement has been primarily driven by conservatives, there is one recently released children's book that liberal parents may find objectionable — "The Plot Against the King," starring "King Donald." Yes, that Donald. Kash Patel, who served as former President Donald Trump's Pentagon chief of staff, is the author of the new book, which retells the Trump-Russia election scandal using a thin coating of fairytale to make it palatable...
POTUS
The Independent

‘Tantamount to a death sentence’: British geologist gets 15 years for smuggling in Iraq

A retired British geologist has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being accused of attempting to smuggle broken pottery out of Iraq.Jim Fitton was detained in March after 12 fragments of pottery from a heritage site in southern Iraq were discovered in his luggage. The verdict handed down to the 66-year-old on Monday shocked the court in Baghdad, according to the Associated Press. “I thought the worst case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” Mr Fitton’s lawyer Thair Soud said, visibly shocked by the decision. He added that he will appeal against the sentence. Reacting to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New fears that UK will breach international law with plan to tear up Northern Ireland Protocol

New fears have been raised in government that the UK will breach international law if it ploughs ahead with plans to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol.In leaked correspondence, a senior legal adviser warned it could not be argued “credibly” that there is no alternative to unilaterally overriding the Brexit agreement.It would be “very difficult” for the government to make that case, the adviser has told ministers, according to the PoliticsHome website which has seen the correspondence.Separately, it is believed that James Eadie, the government’s independent barrister on national legal issues, has not been consulted on whether a planned...
POLITICS
The Independent

Live updates | Russia: we've destroyed artillery from West

MOSCOW — The Russian military says it has destroyed several artillery systems provided by the West in the latest series of strikes on Ukrainian targets.Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday that the Russian artillery hit a howitzer supplied by Norway and two other artillery systems given to Ukraine by the United States. He said that the Russian artillery barrage destroyed other Ukrainian equipment in the country’s east while the Russian air force hit Ukrainian troops and equipment concentrations and artillery positions.Konashenkov’s claims couldn’t be independently confirmed.___KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:— AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege— Ukraine's...
MILITARY
The Independent

Venezuelan leader, barred from US summit, arrives in Turkey

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was welcomed in the Turkish capital on Wednesday just as the foreign minister of Russia, a key ally of the ostracized Latin American regime, was also visiting the city.Maduro is on a Eurasian tour after being rebuffed by Washington, which decided not to invite him to the Summit of the Americas.Turkey is one of a handful of places around the world – Russia and Iran are other friendly states – where Maduro is welcome amid U.S. sanctions on his country.Similarly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also faces travel restrictions due to his country’s war on...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

High court limits suing officials over rights violations

The Supreme Court on Wednesday limited when people can sue federal officials for a violation of their rights, siding with the government in a case involving the owner of a notorious inn on the U.S.-Canada border.The justices said that the owner of the Smuggler's Inn, Robert Boule, can't sue a Border Patrol agent over a confrontation at his inn where he said the agent shoved him and then retaliated against him when he complained that the man had used excessive force. It's the latest in a line of cases narrowing the public's ability to sue federal officials for rights...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ukraine in race to export millions of tonnes of food as Putin ‘blackmails’ world with port blockade

Amid the carnage, bloodshed and death in Ukraine, a new tragedy is looming, as businesses in the war-torn country increasingly fear that they may soon have to start throwing away food the world desperately needs.Hopes are fading among Ukrainian business leaders that Vladimir Putin will lift a blockade on the Black Sea ports before the harvest begins in just a few weeks as siloes that are already filled with grain begin to reach capacity.Russian and Turkish defence ministers have discussed a potential humanitarian corridor to allow grain out of the country by sea, but no deal has been done...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rep Jamie Raskin compares US to ancient civilisations that ‘practiced human sacrifice’ in gun violence hearings

Rep Jamie Raskin has compared modern-day America to ancient civilisations that “practiced human sacrifice” as “innocent children” are sacrificed every day to the nation’s “bogus” reading of the Second Amendment.The Democratic congressman spoke during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday morning where mass shooting victims, survivors and witnesses spoke out following a string of massacres including in the racist attack in Buffalo, New York, and school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.“In the history of our species, a number of civilians have practiced or allowed human sacrifice including the sacrifice of children,” he said.“The Carthaginians, the Mesopotamians, the Incas, the...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

US accused of stalling on deal to free Guantanamo prisoner

A former Maryland man held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center has languished in custody months after his scheduled release despite cooperating with authorities as part of a plea deal, according to a federal suit that seeks his immediate release.Majid Khan was due to be released March 1 after serving a 10-year-sentence and assisting authorities pursuing war crimes cases against others held at the U.S. base in Cuba, including the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.His lawyers say in a habeas corpus petition filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington that the government has taken no apparent...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel defends past relationship with Putin

In her first major interview since leaving her post, Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has stated that she has “nothing to apologise for” in her handling of Russia during her 16 years in office.Ms Merkel denied a suggestion that, alongside others, she appeased Russian president Vladimir Putin, ultimately leading to the Ukraine invasion.She called Putin’s invasion “a big mistake on Russia’s part” and said there was “no excuse” for the “brutal” attack.Click here to sign up to our newsletters
POLITICS
The Independent

Afghan woman dies of leukaemia while in hiding from the Taliban

A young woman in Afghanistan died of leukaemia because she was forced into hiding from the Taliban, The Independent can reveal.The 21-year-old passed away last month because her mother could not take her for treatment, fearing for their safety due to her past work as a judge.It comes after this newspaper revealed more than 200 female former judges were stuck hiding from the Taliban in Afghanistan last September, with campaigners warning they were at risk of being killed by the Taliban after being removed from their jobs.Taliban officials also freed thousands of prisoners, including terrorists and senior al-Qaeda operatives, after...
WORLD
