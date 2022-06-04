ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx man found shot dead on Brooklyn street

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 4 days ago
The scene at Jamaica and Miller Aves. in Brooklyn, where a man was shot to death on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

A Bronx man was fatally shot in the head during a clash on a Brooklyn street early Saturday, police said.

Terry Webb, 34, was gunned down on Jamaica and Miller Aves. — just three blocks from the Evergreens Cemetery — in Cypress Hills about 3:30 a.m., police said.

The Tremont resident had been shot just above the left eye, cops said.

Emergency Medical Services rushed Webb to Brookdale Hospital, where he died.

Webb has a criminal record and served four years in prison on a Brooklyn robbery conviction, according to court records.

He was released from prison in 2019 and was on parole until next month, but it was not immediately clear if his past had anything to do with his slaying.

No arrests have been made. Police were scouring the area Saturday morning in the hopes of finding surveillance video of the shooting.

Comments / 27

HECK-DA-RECK
4d ago

He was involved in a robbery 3 years ago it happened in Brooklyn in it so much of a coincidence that he came back to Brooklyn and got flat line. I'm from the streets actually original from the Bronx but now since my girl live in Brooklyn ENY I stay a lot with her. This individual past from 3 years came back at him. RIP 🙏🏽 My condolences goes out to his family and friends.

The Man with No Name
4d ago

Every day normal life in the streets of New York.

