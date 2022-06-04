ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Sunny and hot weekend

By Lee Southwick
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — A hot and humid day is underway in southeast Louisiana. Temperatures are warming up quickly and highs will be 89-93 degrees. The UV index...

www.wdsu.com

