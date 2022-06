Residents of the D.C. region have had a few too many wildlife encounters in recent weeks, the latest of which was a black bear sighted in Arlington on Sunday. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington believed the mammal to be a healthy male yearling in search of a new home. Chelsea Jones, the senior communications specialist of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, says this is the second bear sighting in the area during her six years at the organization. (Residents also spotted a bear near Bishop O’Connell High School in May 2020.)

