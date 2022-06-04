Virgil van Dijk And Thierry Henry Exchange Shirts As Netherlands Destroy Belgium (Includes Classy End Of Season Twitter Message From Liverpool Defender)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was pictured exchanging shirts with Thierry Henry as the Netherlands beat Belgium 4-1 on Friday evening.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was pictured exchanging shirts with Thierry Henry as the Netherlands beat Belgium 4-1 on Friday evening.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Steven Bergwijn gave Louis van Gaal's team the lead with a fabulous long-range strike in the 40th minute before a Denzel Dumfries goal sandwiched between a Memphis Depay double saw them extend the lead to 4-0.

Michy Batshuayi grabbed a late consolation goal for Belgium in the 93rd minute but it was all too late for the team ranked number two in the World.

Van Dijk was pictured on the night of the game exchanging shirts with Belgium assistant coach and Arsenal, Barcelona, and France legend Henry,

The 30-year-old also took to Twitter to issue a classy end-of-season message as he signed off for the summer.

'My season is done. A season that had tough moments, but most of all full of happy moments. Happy that I was able to contribute again, after being out for such a long time. I’m blessed and privileged and I really don’t take any of that for granted!

'I will keep continuing to improve and to get better but now is time to rest and completely switch off. Thanks to my teammates, the staff, and fans at LFC and Oranje, and I’ll see you next season.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |