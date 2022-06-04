Flash Flood Warning issued for south Palm Beach County

South Florida may still feel the aftermaths of Tropical Storm Alex early this week as parts of the region are again under a flood watch through at least the end of Tuesday. Because the region was already swamped from heavy rain over the weekend from the disturbance that became Tropical Storm Alex, even a few more inches of rain for South Florida could mean potential flooding, National Weather ...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO