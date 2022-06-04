ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Flash Flood Warning issued for south Palm Beach County

By Rob Meachem
850wftl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flash flood warning has been issued for parts of...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Southeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hamptons At Boca Raton, or near Boca Raton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward, Miami-Dade under new flood watches with forecast calling for more heavy rain

South Florida may still feel the aftermaths of Tropical Storm Alex early this week as parts of the region are again under a flood watch through at least the end of Tuesday. Because the region was already swamped from heavy rain over the weekend from the disturbance that became Tropical Storm Alex, even a few more inches of rain for South Florida could mean potential flooding, National Weather ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Government
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Government
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain
NBC Miami

Storm Damages Home, Rain Floods Streets in Broward

Jovanna Hernandez had no idea why neighbors came rushing over to her family’s home Friday until she went out outside and saw a tree on top of their roof. “We weren’t sure what happened until we came out, and we saw the tree on top of the shelf in the back,” Hernandez said.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Quiet Waters Elementary School in Deerfield Beach on a partial lockdown

Deerfield Beach - Quiet Waters Elementary School in Deerfield Beach was placed on a temporary lockdown Code Yellow Tuesday morning due to a potential social media threat, according to authorities.  Movement inside the school was limited. The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating.This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.  
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wlrn.org

What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Female driver hit and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park

Another driver has been hit and killed by a Brightline train this time in Broward County. The accident happened yesterday afternoon in Oakland Park at Cypress Creek Highway near Dixie Highway. The sheriff’s office, says typically these collisions occur when drivers try to beat the train and ignore warning lights,...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WPBF News 25

Construction for new neighborhood project in Martin County underway

PALM CITY, Fla. — It's been a vision for Knight Kiplinger years in the making — an innovative, environmentally-conscious neighborhood in Martin County. "It will be multigenerational, not gated golf course communities catering to the affluent. Martin County has many beautiful wonderful gated golf course communities. It’s not an unmet need," Knight Kiplinger, the creator of Newfield, told WPBF 25 News.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Person Killed After Brightline Train Strikes Car in Oakland Park

A person was killed after a Brightline train crashed into a car Tuesday in Oakland Park, deputies said. The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Northeast 62nd Street, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy