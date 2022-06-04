ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Target Robert Lewandowski To Force A Move Out Of Bayern Munich

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpCLn_0g0REzYQ00

The signing of Robert Lewandowski has become much easier, that’s according to reports. The Bayern Munich star will be available for a less price, if he is forced to make a ruling decision.

The signing of Robert Lewandowski has become much easier, that’s according to reports. The Bayern Munich star will be available for a less price, if he is forced to make a ruling decision.

With Sadio Mane leaving Anfield, a pursuit of a striker becomes more of a priority for Jurgen Klopp in the summer transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAGov_0g0REzYQ00

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Many huge names have been linked with a move to Merseyside including Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Robert Lewandowski. However, will Liverpool go for the already made no.9 or an upcoming talent?

If they are going down the proven player path, then Bayern Munich’s prolific forward could well be a bargain. The Polish striker has revealed his desire to leave the Bundesliga side, with Mane being a potential replacement.

IMAGO / MIS

Liverpool’s chances of bagging Lewandowski have increased. According to SPORTBILD , he is considering to activate FIFA’s ‘article 17’ ruling in order to force a way out of Germany.

‘Article 17’ would allow the Polish forward to buy out his contract with his current club. This would change the cost of his transfer from £35m to just £20m, which seems an absolute steal for one of the greatest strikers in the game.

Could we see Sadio Mane and Robert Lewandowski swap clubs this summer?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah responds to direct transfer proposal from Barcelona president

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly ready to reject a transfer to Barcelona in order to get a big new contract at Anfield. The Egypt international is said to have been approached with a proposal by Barca president Joan Laporta, but is not interested in a move to the Nou Camp as he instead uses their interest to get himself a pay rise at his current club, according to Todo Fichajes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

James Milner signs 12-month contract extension at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp pushed to keep tireless 36-year-old midfielder for another season at Anfield

James Milner has resolved all doubts about his future by signing a new 12-month contract with Liverpool. Milner’s longevity is remarkable. He made his Premier League debut for Leeds on November 10, 2002 and he will mark the 20th anniversary of that milestone as a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Jurgen Klopp
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Barcelona star Gerard Pique, Shakira reportedly split amid shocking cheating allegations

Barcelona superstar defender Gerard Pique has found himself in the middle of a major controversy involving his pop-star wife, Shakira. According to various reports, the power couple have split up after the pop icon caught the Barcelona star in the act of cheating. The reports indicate that Pique has been living alone in his apartment in Barcelona for a few weeks since the incident and that the pair will officially separate at some point in the near future.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

MADRID (AP) — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said Saturday. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anfield#Merseyside#Bayern Munich#Polish
SPORTbible

Manchester City's 2022/2023 Pre-Season Tour of USA Confirmed

With the 2021/22 reaching it's conclusion last month, Manchester City have now finalised their plans for a pre-season trip to the United States ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. With the Covid-19 pandemic hampering the world of football - and the wider global population - for the last three years, foreign pre-season tours for the sport’s elite clubs have been few and far between and in many cases, non-existent since 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema reacts to Lionel Messi’s huge Ballon d’Or take

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema couldn’t help but smile after hearing Lionel Messi’s endorsement for the Ballon d’Or award. Just recently, Messi shared his belief that there are “no doubts” Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d’Or after his performance for his Spanish club in 2021-22. Not only was he pivotal in their La Liga victory, but he also played a major role in gaining Champions League glory.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Raphinha Makes Liverpool Transfer Decision

Leeds United star Raphinha has opted against joining Liverpool this summer, instead favouring a move to Barcelona. The £50-million rated winger has been linked with a move to Merseyside in recent weeks to replace the potentially departing Sadio Mané. However, according to Sport 1, the Brazil international would like to move abroad and join Xavi’s project at Barcelona instead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
FIFA
SPORTbible

Manchester City Open Exit Door For Key Duo Amid Contract Uncertainty

Manchester City would be tempted into cashing in on one of Riyad Mahrez or Ilkay Gundogan if the right offer came in for either this summer, according to a new report. It is set to be a busy summer ahead at the Etihad Stadium as club officials look to strengthen Pep Guardiola's squad further in their bid for success all on fronts next season after retaining the Premier League title last term.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Liverpool slam the door shut on Bayern’s latest Sadio Mane offer

Just a day after the Champions League Final, Liverpool striker Sadio Mane announced that he’d like to leave the club this summer in search of a new journey. The one European giant who is heavily chasing his signature is Bayern Munich, who could be looking for a Robert Lewandowski replacement if the Pole gets his wish and moves on to Barcelona.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Report: Liverpool reject Bayern's improved £30M bid for Mane

Bayern Munich will need to step up their efforts to pull off a deal for wantaway Liverpool star Sadio Mane. Liverpool brushed aside a second offer from the Bundesliga giants, believed to be worth as much as £30 million with add-ons, reports Andy Hunter of The Guardian. It was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy